Ladies shine at Sages invite

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girl’s track team continues its assault of central Illinois Invites this past Friday evening, April 28 in Monticello. The ladies in black and gold collected 3 gold, 5 silver and a bronze medal in the premier 17-team 1A/2A event that does not keep teascores.

Lia Patterson shined, finding her way to the podium in all four races she was entered into. She set a personal record in the 100-meter dash breaking the tape in 12.61 seconds and then won the open 200-meter with a time of 25.63. The super sophomore followed it up with a pair of medals in the hurdle heats, taking first in the grueling 300-meter low hurdles finishing in 45.55-seconds and a second in the 100-meter highs despite a slip at the start clocking in at 15.37 seconds.

Freshman Kate Foltz secured some hardware in both distance races taking first in the 3200-meter, turning eight laps in a personal best 10-minutes and 54-seconds. She also occupied the third place step on the podium following her 5:17 effort in the 1600-meter run.

A pair of athletes got the ball rolling, securing the Warrior’s first three medals in the field events. Natalie Hastings landed in second place in both throws tossing the shot put 33.5 feet and the discus 107.15 feet. Kenna Clodfelder continued her strong junior campaign with a second place effort in the triple jump with a leap of 32.15 feet.