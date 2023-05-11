Kenneth Ohlsen

Kenneth D. Ohlsen, 76, of Arthur, passed away at home on May 5, 2023.

He was born November 25, 1946, in Decatur, the son of Willard and Ruth Chase Ohlsen.

Survivors include his sister, Darlene (Mike) Stratman of Knoxville, Tenn.; nephews, Steve Stratman and Eric Ohlsen; and niece, Cindy Akins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Keith Ohlsen; and niece, Mary Ohlsen.

Kenneth proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked for NCR Corp. in the Chicagoland area for a number of years. He returned to Arthur in 1985 to help take care of the family farm. He enjoyed plants, kite flying, and living life to the fullest.

Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Arthur Cemetery with Pastor Jill Bunker officiating. Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

