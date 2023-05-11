Jeffrey Allin “Jeff” Dague, 39, of Champaign, formerly of Arcola, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at his residence.

A Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, May 6, at the Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. Eric Friedman officiated. Visitation was held prior to the service at the funeral home.

Jeff was born on August 17, 1983, in Tuscola, to Darryl Dague and Jodie (Van Gundy) Hinkle.

Jeff graduated from Arcola High School in 2002 and later attended Parkland College in Champaign.

He is survived by his son, Bradyn Dague of Champaign; his father, Darryl Dague of Tuscola; his mother, Jodie Hinkle and her husband Terry of St. Joseph; his sister, Melissa Tepovich and her husband Doug of Mahomet; a niece and nephew and several cousins, aunts, and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph Keith Dague and Cathy Schackel; and maternal grandparents, CW “Jr.” Van Gundy and Betty Van Gundy.

Jeff loved his family, especially his son, Bradyn, and was so proud of the young man he had become.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, a benefit fund has been established for Bradyn at the Philo Exchange Bank in St. Joseph. Checks can be made out to: Bradyn J. Dague Benefit Fund and can be mailed to, Philo Exchange Bank, 802 East Warren St., PO Box 590, St. Joseph, IL 61873.