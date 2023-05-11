Jean Lynch

Jean (Donnals) Lynch, 89, of Jacksonville, N.C., passed away at 2:01 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. Born Irma Jean in Tuscola, on August 10, 1933, but known as Jean by all who loved her, is the daughter of the late Elmer and Rose (Bennett) Donnals. She is preceded in death by her six brothers, Harold, Herman, Homer, Scott, Kenneth, Eugene; and five sisters, Elma Denham, Faye Lewis, Rosemary Harden, Irene Horsman, Dorothy Deckard.

Surviving her are her children, Diana Dickson, Donald Thode, Cheryl Boland, Charles “Vic” Thode, Denise Ralph, Dawn Matthias, and her fiancée, Curtis Sharp. She also is survived by 18 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren. Jean loved listening to country bands, dancing and traveling.

Graveside services were held on May 1 at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville, coordinated by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville. “Your memory is our keepsake with which we’ll never part. God has you in his keeping and we have you in our heart.”