Grant Kauffman and Molly Macaulay were crowned prom king and queen April 29 at Tuscola High School. Photo by Dominik Stallings.

Tuscola seniors crowned their prom king and queen, Grant Kauffman and Molly Macaulay. The other king candidates, and junior attendants stand on either side. Left to right, Brayden Gough, Jordan Quinn, Colton Musgrave, Benjamin Hornaday, Tyson Macaulay and Hunter Branca. The queen candidates and junior attendants, from left to right, Anna Rauguth, Hailey Downs, Ella Boyer, Mia Hausman, Addisyn Pettry and Sydney Moss. Photo by Dominik Stallings.