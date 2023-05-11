Good week for Tuscola’s Lady Warriors softball team

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s softball team sandwiched a loss in between three wins this past week by utilizing both power and speed on offense, a solid defense, and a one-two punch in the pitching circle. Isabelle Wilcox and the Boyer sisters Ella and Ava combined to hit 5-home runs during the week and joined up with Zoey Thomason and Addy Ring to deliver 14-stolen bases while Wilcox and Bayleigh Taylor took turns in the pitching circle.

The Warriors knotted one through three frames before an offensive onslaught blew open the close game that saw all 9 starters add at least one hit to their season stat sheet. Tuscola put up crooked numbers in both the fourth and fifth frames on the back of round-trippers by Ella Boyer and Wilcox, fueling the 9-6 Central Illinois Conference road victory over the 17-win Cardinals squad. Wilcox worked into the fifth in the circle giving up 4 runs on 5 hits and a walk while striking out 2. Taylor finished off the final 2 and 2/3s, collecting the win and allowing just one to cross the dish.

Six players recorded multiple hits, with Wilcox and Smith leading the way with 3 apiece. Wilcox drove in 2 in the game on a 3 for 5 night that included a homer and a double. Smith went 3 for 4 on the evening with a pair of doubles while Ella Boyer was a perfect 2 for 2 outing delivering a HR and a double. Emily Czerwonka, Makenna Fiscus and Claire Meyer all notched a pair of extra base hits while Ring, Ava Boyer and Thomason all reached safely with singles.

The one loss came one night later when a defensive miscue and missed opportunities resulted in a 6-4 defeat at the hands of Villa Grove. Tuscola left runners in scoring position in the final 3-frames and had the winning run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh. Wilcox took the loss giving up 6-runs, 4-earned in 5.1-innings of work. Czerwonka, Fiscus, and Ring all notched a pair of base knocks and combined for 6-hits including 2-doubles. Smith doubled in the game as well while Ella Boyer, Kayleigh Bales, Thomason and Wilcox all singled.

Wilcox painted the corners the following night in Clinton helping the black and gold to their second CIC victory of the week. The senior hurler scattered 5 hits out over seven innings of work while fanning 8 in the complete-game win. Ella Boyer got the ball rolling with a 2-out first-inning bomb to put the Warriors up early and then a late barrage in the final three stanzas ended the suspense. Ava Boyer went 4 for 5 in the game, scoring twice and driving in a pair. Wilcox and Fiscus both delivered three hits and an extra base hit in the contest. Ella Boyer drove in 3, adding a double and a dinger to the box score. Ring had a pair of hits and also pushed 1 across while Thomason notched 2-hits as well, scoring both times. Czerwonka, Ring and Smith posted a single.

They capped off the week on Friday evening handing Meridian its first loss in the CIC. The Hawks entered the contest with an 11-0 slate in the league and 18-wins overall. It was a game that saw the Warriors take an early lead, then give it up and then get it back and secure a thrilling 10-9 victory. Ava Boyer set off the fireworks in the bottom of the first with a leadoff bomb and then Meyer set the table late starting off both the bottom of the fifth and sixth frames with base hits. Myer doubled in the fifth, moved on a single by Thomson, who then stole second before Boyer struck again driving in both with a base hit to right. Wilcox drove in Boyer with a line drive single, stole both second and third and scored on a single by Czerwonka cutting the Hawk lead to 2.

Meyer singled to open the sixth but was caught at second on a fielder’s choice by Thomason who reached on the play, stole second and scored on a double by A. Boyer pulling the Warriors to within 1. Wilcox followed with a line shot homerun over the left field fence to give the Warriors the lead 10-9 heading to the final stanza. Taylor got the first two outs of final frame and allowed a pair to reach but induced a pop fly to Wilcox in center field to collect the win on the bump.

Wilcox was perfect with a 4 for 4 outing at the plate that included a round-tripper, 3 runs scored, 4 RBIs, and 4 stolen bases. A. Boyer was a triple away from the cycle posting a HR, a single and a double to her stat line. Meyer was big on defense at third base and went 2 for 3 on the evening with a double while Czerwonka, Ring and Thomason all recorded a single.