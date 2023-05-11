Frances Franklin

Frances Elaine Franklin, 95, of Champaign, passed away at 10:03 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living in Champaign.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Walnut Grove Christian Church, 12930 E CR 1700 N, in Arcola. Pastor Aaron Boothe will officiate. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Frances was born on July 26, 1927, in Ellis, a daughter of Harry Hendrick and Sarah Ellen “Sadie” (Jones) Rice. She married Irven Franklin on February 14, 1945. He passed away on December 3, 2000.

She is survived by four grandchildren, Joel Helmick and his wife Cindy of Tolono, Kevin Helmick and his wife Amanda of rural Tuscola, Bryndon Helmick and his wife Melissa of Paducah, Ky., and Marci Blocher of Urbana; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two daughters, Kathy Peavler and Nancy Helmick; a grandson, Michael Helmick; three brothers, Bud Rice, Earl Rice, and Arthur Rice; and two sisters, Leona Miller, and Lena Rice.

Frances had worked at Carle Hospital in Urbana and later served as a volunteer for Carle Hospital.

She had attended the Urbana Assembly of God and the Curtis Road Church of God.

Frances enjoyed caring for and being around her family. She was a kind and generous person.