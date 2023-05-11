Cindy Jones

Cindy Kay Kincaid Jones, 64, of Charleston (formerly of Newman) passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehab.

Cindy was born on November 24, 1958, in Tuscola to Earl and Darlene (Krietemeyer) Kincaid.

She is survived by four children, Kim (Ben) Voyles of Tuscola, Charles (Brandi) Jones of Thomaston, Ga., Shelly (Bernard Johnson) Smith of North Charleston, S.C., and Steven Jones of Charleston; nine grandchildren, Madison, Brianne, Grace, Desmond, Jataya, Preston, Dee, Lyrica, and Faith; three great-grandchildren, Ja’Vontae, Lincoln, and Axton; four siblings, David (Sue) VanSickle of Newman, Karen (Marty) Robinson of Tuscola, Trisa (Tony) Martin of Villa Grove, and Chuck VanSickle of Charleston; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents, Earl and Darlene Kincaid; and several aunts and uncles.

Cindy enjoyed watching Lifetime and Hallmark movies, but most of all she loved to spend time with her family.

A celebration of Cindy’s life was held Saturday, May 6, at the Joines Funeral Home in Newman with Pastor Duane Piercy officiating; private burial followed. A visitation was held prior to the service.

Memorial donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.