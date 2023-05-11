Boyd leads the way for boys

By Lenny Sementi

Chris Boyd came up big this past Friday evening at the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph High School. The Warrior big man won the shot put at the 28-team event that boasted one of the top 1A/2A throwing fields in the state. Boyd hit the sand at 57.32 feet to win the event beating his nearest competitor by over 4 feet. The senior owns the longest toss in the state in 1A thus far as the postseason looms. He also found the podium in a loaded discus showcase that included the first and second-ranked throwers in the state taking fourth with a toss of 151.35 feet.

For the second straight week, the Warriors traveled to a premier meet without two of their stars. Coach Ryan Hornaday sent his two elite distance runners north to compete in the 55th Annual Prospect Boys “Joe Wanner” Invite. Josiah Hortin and Jackson Barrett, who shined last week at another multi-state distance meet, both broke the school’s 1600-meter record taking second and third, respectively. They were the only two 1A runners in the top 20 in a race that saw 10 runners go sub 4:30.

The duo was shoulder to shoulder most of the way, passing numerous runners in the final lap and actually positioned 1 and 2 until the final 10 meters. Hortin collected a silver medal crossing the line a mere .3 of seconds behind the winner, clocking in at 4 minutes and 18.30 seconds. Barrett was right on his heels in third place overall, finishing in 4:20.07.

Will Foltz, another cross-country standout for the Warriors, took over the distance duties at St. Joe. The junior took second place in a loaded 3200-meter field finishing his eight laps in a personal best time of 9-minutes and 30-seconds. He collected more hardware with a fifth-place finish in the 1600-meters, taking fifth overall with a time of 4:33. Senior Greenville University commit, Ben Hornaday found his way to a sixth-place medal in a very fast open 100-meter race posting a personal best of 11.60. And backed it up with a seventh-place effort in the open 200 crossing the line in 23.71 seconds. First-year runner Alan Robello turned some heads in the 400 turning a personal best time of 53.82 seconds while taking fifth place overall.