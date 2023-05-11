Baseball pushes toward finish

By Lenny Sementi

Head baseball coach Caleb Englehardt’s squad led after one 1 inning of action in two of the three games they played this past week but could not hold on as they push towards the later half of the season and towards postseason action. The Warriors moved in front of Warrensburg Lathem on the road Monday, April 24, following a triple by Austin Cummings and an RBI single by Colton Musgrave, only to watch the host Cardinals post crooked numbers in both the third and fourth frames to collect the Central Illinois Conference victory.

Musgrave tripled and scored, pushing in Cummings in the seventh but the late-game rally fell short. Musgrave led the Black and Gold going 3 for 4 on the evening while driving in 3 runs. JJ Reynolds was the third of Englehardt’s guys to triple and cross the dish in the game. Sophomore Jacob Waugh and freshmen Kaden Russo and Cooper Lyons all singled in the game. Lyons took the loss on the hill, giving up 10 runs, only 5 earned as errors plagued the Warriors at times. Aiden Devlin worked the final two frames allowing 1 run-on, 1 hit and a walk while fanning 1.

Tuscola fell again a few nights later at Clinton, losing to the Maroons despite a 3-run top of the second. The big frame was the only stanza the Black and Gold added hits to their season stat sheets. Musgrave, Russo and Carson Gaines all singled in the frame pulling the Warriors even, but the home team found the dish in each of the next 5-frames securing the CIC win. Russo took the loss going 4 strong without giving up an earned run.

Like they did to open the week, the Warriors left the frist frame in front 1-0 but once more and kept it close through 4 innings but just could not close the door on a win as the visiting Hawks consistently found a way to score. Carson Gaines led with a pair of base knocks, while Russo pushed in 2 runs in the 10-4 loss. Cummings, Reynolds, Devlin and Isaac Halverson all added singles to their season totals.