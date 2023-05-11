Back in the Day- 5/3/23

10 years ago

May 8, 2013

Disaster has struck Douglas County, Garrett and Atwood specifically, and officials from throughout the county sit around a table in the county highway department shed in Tuscola, laptops lined up in front of them and maps of the affected areas dominated one side of the room, plotting strategy ajd coordinating efforts in reaction to the catastrophic event. The “disaster” is a hypothetical F-2 tornado dubbed the 2013 Goad Twister (named after county GIS/IT coordinated Jason Goad), but the nailing down of details in response to it is very real and quite specific.

The City of Tuscola is featured in the May issue of the Illinois Municipal Review magazine as part of its “Member Profile” series. Each month a different Illinois Municipal League (IML) member municipality is highlighted with historical and contemporary photos, along with a brief history and present-day information about the municipality. Tuscola has been a member of the IML since 1975.

Cystic Fibrosis may have been the diagnosis Erin Hettinger Lindelof of Tuscola received at age 7, but it wasn’t her legacy. A life vibrantly lived is what she is best remembered for, and her battle against the disease that ultimately and far too soon claimed her life at age 22 is still being fought by loving family members and friends in the form of an annual 5K race/walk to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Amber Miller singled off one of the state’s best pitchers at the bottom of the second, setting the table for a Lady WArrior comeback victory over one of the top teams in the state, dropping Shelbyville 13-5 this past Tuesday, April 30. Tuscola’s softball team went down 4-0 before putting runs on the board in four of the next five innings to secure the Okaw Valley Conference victory.

20 years ago

May 6, 2003

Tuscola High School science teacher Beth Chamberlain was recently named this year’s recipient of the Davidson Award, presented annually to the outstanding chemistry teacher in Illinois. The honor came with a $3,000 cash award.

Janet Weatherford of Tuscola was the winner of the $20 Chamber of Commerce gift certificate from the Dig Up The Savings contest being held in conjunction with the downtown renovation.

Tuscola School Board members were wrestling with Sunday practices and increased school gym usage at a recent school board meeting.

Celebrity waiters turned out in all manner of apparel for the 2003 Chamber of Commerce annual dinner, which featured themed tables for attendees. Serving up fun along with the food were Dennis Swan, Angela Hastings, Jennifer Thomas, Mark Jacobs, Bill Hemmer, Bruce Hall, and Kim Higgins.

Lady Warriors track coach Mark Sweeney asked his girls for their very best efforts at the Tuscola Open and they responded, winning the 12-team meet by a 23-point margin. The boys team came up just shy of a 12th straight Tuscola Open victory, but included new course records set by senior Ryan Bonner in the 100 (10.96) and 200 (22.4).

The boys baseball team continued its steady march to the LOVC crown with three solid victories this week against conference opponents. They included a 6-1 win over second-place Arthur-Lovington, and 10-running Okaw Valley and Cerro Gordo.

30 years ago

May 4, 1993

A standing-room-only crowd watched as Erica Holmes was crowned Miss Tuscola 1993. Kim Harris was named first runner-up, and Nichole Utterback second runner-up. The Ginger Allen Heretik Award (formerly Miss Congeniality) went to Holmes and Amy Kappes.

Scott Branca and Carrie Brian were named king and queen at Saturday night’s junior-senior prom, held at the Round Barn Center in Champaign.

Recognized as Tuscola Woman’s Club “Jewels” at the recent May Luncheon were Mary Ross, Doris Helm, Lucille Burns, Mary Carmack, Edith Bozarth, and Martha Brown. The Jewel status signified reaching the 50-year membership milestone.

The Gem Theatre in Villa Grove was playing “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” this week, and next week’s movie would be “The Adventures of Huck Finn.”

Sophomore Tracy Baird stepped in for the injured Toni Best at the Monticello Invitational, teaming up with Patty McDaniel, Holly Sluder, and Kim VonLanken for victories and meet records in the 800, 800 medley, and 1600-meter relays.

40 years ago

May 10, 1983

After nearly eight years of conflict with area farmers, Illinois Power Company had yet to complete its proposed 35-mile power line between Sidney and Kansas, Ill. A committee of several Douglas, Coles, and Champaign county farmers had repeatedly blocked the line’s construction through circuit and appellate court appearances and testimonies before the Illinois Commerce Commission.

Ambuc officers recently installed included Everett Groves as director, Gaylord Schweighart as seargent-at-arms, Frank Hausmann as director, Mike Rogers as secretary, Don Moody as first vice president, and John Leamon as treasurer.

The Warrior 800-meter relay team of Mark Smith, Tom Dilts, Steve Bates, and Nate Izquierdo ran a 1:36.2 time to win that event and establish the meet record at the annual Sullivan Redskin Relays. Meet records were also set by the sprint medley foursome of Izquierdo, Dan Meyer, Bates, and Smith; and the distance medley team of Scott Day, Jim Nayonis, Meyer, and Davis.

This week’s baseball action left the Tuscola Warriors 10-3 overall and 6-3 in the Okaw Valley conference. Duff Hoel currently led the team in hitting with a .500 average. Close behind was Tom Peach at .415 and John Brookins at .414. Lee Grimm had 19 RBI for Tuscola.

50 years ago

May 3, 1973

A new product, plastic grocery bags, was unveiled this week at Tuscola’s USI chemical plant. IGA retailers were the first to use the self-standing sack, which was expected to revolutionize the grocery bag industry.

Douglas County farm advisor Dale Bateman was reporting that area farmers needed help, having lost a five percent advantage in yield by not being able to plant corn in April.

Hornet eighth-graders scored in every event Saturday to win that division of the Little Trojan meet in Charleston with 67 1/2 points. They won six events and set five new school records in the process: Steve Conner in the 440 (57.2); 440 relay team of Gordon Cross, Steve Conner, Kenny Hogue, and Mike Otto (49.9); Don Payton in the shot (48-3); Kenny Hogue in pole vault (9-6); and Doug McCrory in the 880 (2:17.5).