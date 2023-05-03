Tracy Boles

Tracy Lynn Boles, 53, of Chenoa, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood.

Tracy was born Nov. 23, 1969, in Tuscola, the daughter of John William and Alice Ann Rawdin (Hamilton). She married John David Boles on October 31, 2018.

Tracy will always be remembered as the most unique person in the room. Someone who despite living life everyday in chronic pain never skipped a beat enjoying herself, treating herself, and simply just being HERSELF!

She is survived by her two children, Briana Cain of Atwood, and Bryce (Todd) Kirwan of Wilmington; a half-sister, Heather (Jim) Winkleblack of Mattoon; and a granddog, Gertrude.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alice A. Johnson (November 16, 1012), and stepfather Richard O. Johnson (January 16, 2022).

Her children would like to give an Extra Hug to Aimee Voss for being our mothers Best Friend, Weirdo #2, and Her Ride or Die. She never had someone love “her” like you loved her and for that we appreciate you for giving her the opportunity to have a friendship like that.

“Let someone love you just the way you are — as flawed as you might be, as unattractive as you sometimes feel, and as unaccomplished as you think you are. To believe that you must hide all the parts of you that are broken, out of fear that someone else is incapable of loving what is less than perfect, is to believe that sunlight is incapable of entering a broken window and illuminating a dark room.” — Marc Hack