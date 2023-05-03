Jerry Wilson

Jerry D. Wilson, 77, of Villa Grove passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Jerry was born on December 5, 1945 in Villa Grove to Jessie and Mattie (Davis) Wilson. He married Lois M. Wengler on August 5, 1983 in Tuscola.

He is survived by six children, Kyle (Cindi Comerford) Quinn, Windy Fultz, Gerald “Jp” (Traice) Quinn, James Arbuckle, Jason (Michelle) Wilson, and Ericka (Micheal Akers) Wilson; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Marlene Phillips and Ronald (Fran) Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one grandson, one great-grandchild, and three siblings.

While attending Villa Grove High School Jerry started working as a meat cutter in Villa Grove. He also worked as a meat cutter at the U of I, for the EMT service in Villa Grove, owned and operated the Pub & Grub in Villa Grove with his wife Lois, proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and at Cabot for 35 years before his retirement.

He enjoyed woodworking and being outdoors either fishing or hunting.

A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.