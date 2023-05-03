Jay Schreiber

Jay J. Schreiber, 88, of Villa Grove passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at his home.

Jay was born on March 7, 1935, in Elkhart, Ind., to Alwin and Charlotte (Barnes) Schreiber. He married Ethel M. Maxine on October 29, 1960, in South Bend, Ind.

He is survived by one daughter, Jill Schreiber; one grandson, Steve (Maggie) Bower; three nephews, Earl (Donna) Schreiber, Lon (deceased) (Peggy) Schreiber, and Billy (deceased) (Alida) Plunkett; two nieces, Joanne Coble and Gay Plunkett; and a significant other, Martha Hertendy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Alan (Eilene) Schreiber; and sister, June (Bill) Plunkett.

Jay was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a long-time employee of Bendix, Magnavox, and Central Data. He was an engineer all his life and worked on a team of engineers that invented the radar. He loved to be outside fishing or going to IndyCar races with family and friends.

A celebration of Jay’s life will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at the Tri-City Country Club in Villa Grove.

Memorial donations may be made to the Douglas County Animal Shelter.