Gene Strole  

Bernard “Gene” Eugene Strole, 87, of Tuscola, passed away at 6:14 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his daughter’s home. Gene was born on Saturday, November 23, 1935, in Newton, the son of Bernard William and Clara Margaret (Sappenfield) Strole. He married Judith Ann Brinkley on December 3, 1960, in Newton, and she passed away September of 2018.

Gene graduated from Newton Community High School in 1953. He attended Lockyear Business College and served in the United States Army for two years. He was employed and retired from USI/Quantum Chemical Company for 33 years in the maintenance department. Gene also worked for the Tuscola Do-It-Best store and Tuscola National Bank for several years after his original retirement. He was a member of the Tuscola United Methodist Church. He also enjoyed reading, sketching, and yard work.

Survivors include his children, Deborah C. Miller of McCordsville, Ind., and Danny E. Strole of Champaign; six grandchildren, Amy (Miller) Iddins, Lindsay (Miller) Dubbs, Kelsey Miller, Megan Strole, Connor Strole, and Courtney Strole; and three great-grandchildren, Harper and Leo Iddins, and Patton Dubbs.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith (Brinkley) Strole; parents, Bernard and Clara Strole; and sister, Alyne Galloway.

Private family services will be held. Neptune Society is in charge of cremation arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscola United Methodist Church, 901 North Prairie Street, Tuscola, Illinois 61953.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting: https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/indianapolis-in/bernard-strole-11240756.