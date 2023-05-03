Delbert Lingafelter

Delbert D. Lingafelter, 91, of Tuscola, passed away at 1 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at his residence.

Private services were held at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Sangamon County on Friday, April 28, where he was laid to rest with his wife of 66 years. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Delbert was born on August 16, 1931, in Robinson. He was the son of George W. and Neva (Dawson) Lingafelter. He married Geraldine “Jeri” Estes on November 13, 1956, in Decatur. She passed away on December 4, 2022.

He is survived by one son, Del E. Lingafelter and his wife Leah of Tuscola; five grandchildren, Autumn Taylor and her husband Mark, Alex Lingafelter, Sierra Lingafelter, Sophia Stewart, and Sydney Demetreon all of Tuscola; and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Jeri.

Delbert was a veteran in the United States Air Force.

He retired in 1994 from Quantum Chemical in Tuscola, formerly USI, after nearly 40 years of service.

Delbert enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.