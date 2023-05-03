Darlene VanSickle

Darlene S. VanSickle, 89, of Charleston (formerly of Newman) passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Darlene was born on August 15, 1933, in Longview, to Oscar and Alona (Thomas) Krietemeyer.

She is survived by five children, David (Sue) VanSickle, Karen (Marty) Robinson, Cindy Jones, Trisa (Tony) Martin, and Chuck VanSickle; 10 grandchildren, Barbi, Kim, Charlie, Scott, Crystal, Kyle, Justin, Shelly, Steven, and Josh; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard (Joyce) Krietemeyer; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Kincaid; brothers, Warren, Louis, and Russell; and sisters, Helen and Shirley.

Darlene enjoyed being outside tending to her garden and then canning everything she could. She was known for her delicious homemade noodles and her love of Elvis Presley music. She also often enjoyed drinking coffee with her good friend Inez. Darlene will be missed by all of her loving family and friends.

A celebration of Darlene’s life was held Saturday, April 22, at the Joines Funeral Home in Newman with Pastor Duane Piercy officiating; private burial followed. A visitation was held prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made to CCAR Industries (1530 Lincoln Ave. Charleston, IL 61920).