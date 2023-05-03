John C. “Bud” Shonkwiler, 82, of Bement, passed away on , Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 4:59 p.m., at his residence in Bement.

Visitation will be from 9–11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Memorial services will follow at the Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6. The Pastor Naomi Roberts will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Ivesdale. Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Hospital of Monticello or the Piatt County Animal Shelter.

Bud was born on January 19, 1941, in White Heath, a son of Elmer and Edna Winters Shonkwiler. He married Therese Ann Mattingly and she survives of Bement. Suriviving children are Laura (Mike) Wigness of Tempe, Ariz., Andrea (Richard) Glennon of St. Joseph, Mich., Mindi (Joe) Wittmer of Bement, Eric (Erin) Jarboe of Alpharetta, Ga., and Shannon (Jason) Shumard of Bement. Surviving are nine grandchildren, Maggie, Paden, Bailey, Caleb, Tori, Sam, Elaina, Will and Gavin, as well as three great-grandchildren, Lexsis, Henley and Ginny. Surviving siblings are Shirley (Dwight) Rosenbery of Decatur, Sandy (Greg Romack) Fritz of Bement, Jeff (Debbie) Shonkwiler of Bement, Steve (Jody) Shonkwiler also of Bement, as well as sister-in-law, Virginia Shonkwiler of Monticello. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert Shonkwiler.

John was a lifelong resident of Bement and attended Bement Schools. Shortly after graduation, he began working at General Cable where he retired after 43 years. While at General Cable, he was an active member of the IBEW Local #1993 serving as president for many years. John was active in the Bement Athletic Boosters, Bement Ballpark Association and coached numerous softball teams throughout the years. Besides coaching, he also played softball and was a part of the 1954 State Grade School Softball Championship team. He loved spending time with family, taking pictures, and enjoyed being around all animals. He especially took great pride in watching his grandchildren’s activities.

Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of John C. "Bud" Shonkwiler.