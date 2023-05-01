Warriors track and field take the long road

By Lenny Sementi

The Monticello Sages Boys Invitational doesn’t give team awards but the beauty of the event is that it allows a team to enter three athletes into the open events. Tuscola’s distance crew took full advantage of the extra entry swiping five of the top eight spots in the two long races placing five runners in all, leading the Warriors to an unofficial fourth-place finish in the 18-team event.

Josiah Hortin, Jackson Barrett and Will Foltz dominated the field in the 1600, sweeping the top three spots on the podium, all three posting new personal best times. Hortin was the first to cross the line finishing in a very fast 4-minutes and 23-seconds. Barrett was a mere second behind, ending his day with a silver medal posting a time of 4:24, while Foltz ended his day only behind his teammates, taking third overall with a 4:33. Blake McCleese took home bronze in the grueling 3200, turning 8 laps in a personal best of 10:07. Xander Neamtu was right behind him in fourth overall also PR’ing delivering ending the race in 10-minutes and 11-seconds.

Hortin, Barrett and Foltz ran the first three legs of the 4×800-meter relay before handing the baton to freshman middle-distance runner Boyd Brewer who anchored a gold medal performance for the boys in black and gold. Two more of coach Ryan Hornaday’s squad found their way onto the medal stand. Bryce Graves, Dylan Graves, Alan Robello and Ben Hornaday turned in a fourth-place effort in the 4×400-meter relay and a fifth-place finish in the 4×200-meter relay.

Chris Boyd led the way in the field event for the Warriors. The senior ended his day with silver and bronze. He took second in the shot tossing the lead ball 56.23 feet and third in the discus eclipsing just over 150 feet. Sophomore Sawyer Woodard secured sixth place with a personal best throw of 139.6 feet in the disc.