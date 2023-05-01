Warriors drop to Blue Devils after an extra inning

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s baseball team erased a 7-run Villa Grove lead with a big fifth inning and rallied twice more in the bottom half of the seventh and eighth innings but couldn’t get over the hump falling to the visiting Blue Devils in a high scoring in a 9 inning affair 23-17 this past Thursday, April 13. Coach Caleb Englehardt started Isaac Halverson on the bump and utilized both JJ Reynolds and Caden Russo in a contest. The Warriors led the way in the hit column.

Junior and lead off hitter Austin Cummings homered and drove in 3 in the big frame as the top three in the order came through big for the black and gold. The top three spots produced 9 hits combined, getting 3 each from Cummings, Colton Musgrave and Cooper Lyons. Russo contributed 3 hits as well from the 7-hole, while Aiden Devlin reached and scored 4 times on a pair of hits and a pair of walks. Reynolds, Halverson and Nate Thomason all notched a base hit in the non-conference outing.

They opened the week falling to the Hawks in a back-and-forth contest at Meridian. Lyons took the loss giving up 5 earned, working into the fourth frame. Devlin finished allowing 3 to cross the dish in the 3-innings of work. Lyons scored in the top of first and Musgrave and Thomason both doubled and posted 3 hits each in the contest but defensive miscues cost the Warriors in the long run. Thomason was a perfect 3 for 3 on the day and was credited with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Musgrave scored 3 runs and went 3 for 5 on the day, while Russo and Cole McCallister each pounded out a pair of hits.

They took on the chin to end the week on Friday, April 14, falling to the St. Teresa Bulldogs in Decatur. Russo was charged with the loss giving up 6 earned runs in the skirmish. Reynolds doubled and scored on a two-bagger by Thomson, who trotted home on a base knock by Halverson.