Villa Grove sports wrapup baseball, softball, and track

By Tony Hooker

Baseball

Remember Titans

Peyton Smith’s big fly home run led the Blue Devils to an 11-1 5 inning win over Tri County on April 10. Smith would finish the day going 2-2 with 4 RBI’s and 2 runs scored. Cooper Clark went 1-2 with two runs driven in and a run scored. Jake Gillis and Gavin Kiser each doubled and scored a run, and Luke Zimmerman went 2-3 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored. Sam Bender went the distance on the hill for VGHS, allowing just 1 run on 2 hits while fanning 7.

Blanked by Spartans

Six Villa Grove errors led to 13 unearned runs as the Blue Devils were blanked by SJO 15-0 in 4 innings on April 12. Sam Bender had the lone hit for VGHS, and Parker Knierim took the loss, giving up 1 earned in 1.1 innings of work.

Come out to play with Warriors

The two teams combined for 40 runs, 30 hits and 15 errors as VG won a wild 23-17 contest over Tuscola on April 13. Thomas Vandeventer went 2-6 with a triple, 3 RBI’s and 2 runs scored to lead the way as the Blue Devils received contributions from up and down the lineup. Brady Clodfelder went 2-5 with a double, 3 RBI’s and 2 runs scored. Peyton Smith doubled 3 times and drove in 2, Jake Gilles went 3-6 with a double, 3 RBI’s and 3 runs scored. Luke Zimmerman doubled on his way to a 3 hit, 3 RBI 4 run performance. Sam Bender scored three runs and Gavin Kiser and Cooper Clark each scored twice, while freshmen Nolan Morse and Zane Hosler each tallied a run, as did Parker Knierim. Clodfelder earned the win, giving up 3 earned runs on 6 hits while fanning 5 in 5 innings of work.

Tame Lions

Showing the resilience of a champion, two days after surrendering 7 unearned runs to SJO, Cooper Clark threw a complete game, 4 inning shutout in leading Villa Grove to a 15-0 pasting of Decatur Lutheran School Association on April 14. Clark fanned 6 batters while allowing only 3 hits. As is becoming routine, the Blue Devils got contributions from up and down the lineup in procuring the “run rule” win. Sam Bender went 2-3 with a double, an RBI and 2 runs scored. Luke Zimmerman went 1-1 with a pair of walks, 2 RBI’s and 3 runs scored. Peyton Smith scored 3 times and drove in a run. Landon Kappes had 2 RBI’s. Brady Clodfelder doubled and drove in 3 runs. Gavin Kiser doubled and scored twice, and Thomas Vandeventer went 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Softball

Ten run Titans

Maci Clodfelder went 2-3 with a pair of RBI’s as Villa Grove topped Tri County 13-3 on April 10. Alex Brown earned the win, pitching 1 perfect inning. Logan Lillard closed out the game, giving up 3 runs on 3 hits while striking out 8 TC batters. Lillard also doubled and drove in a pair of runs and Piper Kiser also doubled and had 2 RBI’s and Hayden Thomas scored 3 times for the Blue Devils.

Tame Chargers

The Blue Devils made short work of Champaign Centennial on April 11, putting up 10 runs in the 2nd and 12 in the 3rd to win 27-7 in 4 innings. Maci Clodfelder set a new school record by bombing her 20th career home run. She would finish the day with 5 RBI’s and 3 runs scored. Alison Pangburn walked 3 times, had 3 RBI’s and scored 5 times for VG. Addi Wilson, an injury substitute, made the most of her time on the diamond, going 3-3 with a double, 5 RBI’s and 3 runs scored. Kayln Cordes had a double, drove in 2 and scored 4 times, Alex Brown went 2-4 with a double, 3 RBI’s and 2 runs scored, and Hayden Thomas hit her first career homer while knocking in 3 runs and scoring 3 times herself. Piper Kiser got the win in relief of Lillard, who had to come out of the game after pitching 1/3 of an inning due to a leg injury.

Lotion Redskins

VGHS scored a run in the top of the 10th inning to eek out a 5-4 win over Sullivan on April 12. Piper Kiser went 3-5 and drove in 3 runs to lead the way. Alison Pangburn had two hits and scored twice, and Maci Clodfelder doubled, drove in a run and scored a run of her own in the win. Alex Brown was the workhorse winner, allowing just 1 earned run and fanning 8 while pitching all 10 innings.

Clawed by Tigers

The typically potent Blue Devil attack was stymied by Westville’s Abby Sabalaskey, who fanned 19 VG hitters while allowing only 2 hits in a scintillating 1-0 win on April 14. Piper Kiser was the hard luck loser, giving up 1 run in 8.1 innings of work. Maci Clodfelder singled and doubled to account for the only hits for VGHS.

Joust Knights

Alex Brown threw a complete game 1 hitter while fanning 10 Blue Ridge batters in a 12-0 Villa Grove win on April 14. Brown was a stud at the plate as well, going 2-4 with a triple and 3 RBI’s. Piper Kiser homered, Izzy Dodd went 2-3 with a double and 2 runs scored, Maci Clodfelder went 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI’s. The top of the order caused chaos as usual, with Kayln Cordes going 2-4 with an RBI and 2 runs scored, and Alison Pangburn scoring twice. Emma Bratten-Noice and Chloe Reardon also touched home plate twice.

High School Track and Field

Salt Fork Invite Boys

Layne Rund finished 3rd in the high jump and 4th in the 400m to lead Villa Grove to an 8th place finish at the Salt Fork Invite on April 11th. Other individuals who contributed points included Kyler Williams, who finished 4th in the triple jump, and Braydon Dowler, who ran sixth in the 110m hurdles. Dowler teamed up with Mason Carter, Gunner Cline and Luke Zimmerman to race to a 5th place finish in the 4x200m relay and Dowler and Rund teamed up with Kurt Zimmerman and Carter to place third in the Sprint Medley relay. Ryan Schlueter and William Jones teamed up with Rund and Luke Zimmerman to cruise to a sixth-place finish in the 4x400m relay, as well.

Salt Fork Invite Girls

Carly Eads finished 2nd in the discus and 7th in the shot put to lead the VG girls track and field squad to an 11th place finish at Salt Fork on April 11. Emma Buesing finished in 5th place in the 1600m, and Scarlett Howard finished 7th in the 800m. The Sprint Medley quartet of Nadia Callison, Mikailah Ehmen, Madison Logan and Howard raced to a 4th place finish for VG to wrap up scoring.

Monticello Invite Boys

Braydon Dowler cruised to a 4th place finish in the 200m, and Kyler Williams placed 6th in the Triple Jump for Villa Grove at the Monticello Invitational on April 15th.

Junior High Track and Field

7th grade boys at ALAH triangular

Carter Dowler flew to a first-place finish in the high jump to lead the blue devils on April 11. Max Wilson finished second in the shot put and the discus to help the cause. Nolan Shadwick and Jacob Christmas finished 2nd and 3rd respectively in the 110m hurdles, as did Gavin Alumbaugh and Christman in the 200m. Wes Woller finished 3rd in the long jump and the 400m, and Dowler claimed a 4th place finish in the 400, as well.

7th grade girls at ALAH triangular

Kinleigh Pellum finished 2nd in the shot put and 4th in the long jump to account for all of the Blue Devil’s points at the ALAH triangular on April 11.

8th grade boys at ALAH triangular

Landon Chambers and Jacob Golightly finished 2nd and 3rd respectively in the Long Jump at the ALAH triangular on April 11. Golightly finished 2nd in the 400m and 4th in the 100m, Chambers ran 2nd in the 100 and Logan Hauersperger finished 3rd in the 1600m for the Blue Devils. 4th place finishers for VG included Peyton Ellis in the shot and discus, Bailey Keith in the 110m hurdles, Cole Cardiff in the 200m, and Cody Witte in the 400m. VG’s 4×100 relay quartet earned a 1st place finish, as well.

8th grade girls at ALAH triangular

Baylee Martin ran wild at ALAH, winning the 100, 200, and long jump to lead the Blue Devils to a second-place finish. Evalice Callison won the high jump and Lindsay Zoch took home first in the 400m. Kori Russell and Maddy Alvis finished 2-3 in both the shot put and the discus. Briella Witt ran 4thin the 400, and VG’s 4×200 relay earned a first-place finish, and both the 4×100 and 4×400 quartets were edged out by ALAH to finish second.

7th grade boys at ALAH Invitational

The 4×400 relay quartet of Carter Dowler, Nolan Shadwick, Daniel Gent and Gavyn Alumbaugh earned 1st place to lead the Blue Devils to the team title on April 15, edging out ALAH by two points. Alumbaugh was a scoring machine for VGJH, as he placed 3rd in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Dowler too scored points in multiple ways, adding a 3rd place finish in the 400. Max Wilson finished 2nd in the shot and 4th in the discus, Jacob Christman finished 4th in the 200, Nolan Shadwick ran 2nd in the 110m hurdles, and the 4×100 relay quartet of Christman, Shadwick, Carson Kappes and Alumbaugh streaked to a second-place finish.

8th grade boys at ALAH Invitational

The 4x100m relay team of Logan Hauersperger, Cole Cardiff, Jacob Golightly and Landon Chambers sprinted to a 1st place finish in leading VGJH to a 4th place team position at the ALAH invite on April 15.

Chambers and Golightly finished 2-3 in the long jump, and 4-6 in the 100 to lead the way individually. Golightly and Cody Witte finished 2nd and 5th respectively in the 400. Hauersperger capped off the VG scoring.

8th grade girls at ALAH Invitational

Evalice Callison soared to a first-place finish in the high jump, leading VGJH to a 4th place team finish. Baylee Martin was again a points scoring machine, taking 2nd in the long jump and 3rd in the 100 and 200m dashes. Kori Russell earned 2nd place in the discus and 6th in the shot put. The 4x400m relay squad of Rebekah Bloom, Lyndsay Zoch, Evalice Callison and Briella Witt took 3rd, as did the 4×100 relay quartet of Bloom, Callison, Lauren Carter and Martin.