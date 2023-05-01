VG Council discusses Richman Sports Complex improvements

Mayor Cassandra Eversole-Gunter introduced Jake Wolf from Engineering Resource Associates at the Villa Grove city council meeting on April 10. Wolf presented several options for upgrades to the Richman Sports Complex. He noted that his company had worked with forest preserves and park districts all over the state. He showed mockups of three potential changes, which the council discussed at length.

The Council approved the consent agenda, which included minutes of the closed session of the City Council held on Feb. 27, the minutes of the regular meeting held on March 13, and the minutes of the February 27 committee of the Whole meeting. The consent agenda also included financial reports for February and payment of bills in the amount of $398,331. Also included was payment number 9 to Broeren Russo in the amount of $235,023. The consent agenda also included approval of change order number 12 for the community center regarding changing the floor of the gymnasium and also approved the administrator’s attendance to WIU’s Midwest CDI.

Chief Robert Rea reported that he had completed his budget request for 2023-24. Bethany Surowka, director of community center programs and services, reported that baseball, softball and soccer programs were getting underway. She also noted that Carle had donated an AED to the city. She also noted that sponsors for the community center were coming forward on schedule.

Public Works Director Marc Mixell then reported that spring cleanup was finishing up. He also noted that the new public works building project were nearing completion and that the ball fields were all ready for gameplay.

Administrator Athey reported that she had been working on bond closing, along with writing the ordinances which are to be discussed. She also had been in discussions with a developer who is looking to build a new complex in Villa Grove.

Mayor Eversole Gunter then made a short statement, letting the council know that Garrett Miller, a representative of the rodeo who is considering locating in Villa Grove, would be at the next council meeting to discuss the proposal.

Next, Gunter called for a vote on ordinances assigning street names and changes to real estate on East Front Street and Harrison Streets. The council then voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 2023 MC 07, which permanently names the street that runs through Henson Park as Frank Thomas Drive, ordinance 2023 MC 08, which establishes an employee appreciation policy and Resolution 2023-R03, which designates Beech Lane with an honorary street sign “Gabbard Lane” in honor of Bill and Joyce Gabbard and their myriad contributions to the city of Villa Grove.

The Council unanimously approved 2023 R-04, which declared surplus equipment for trade, and resolution 2023 R-05, which waived the formal bidding requirement and accepted a quote for building insulation and finishing. The council then unanimously approved the quote for installing a sump pump in the Zest For Life center and approval of the survey boundary for the Renfrow property, contingent upon formal plat map approval of Crawford’s Second subdivision.