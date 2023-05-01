The offensive propels Tuscola’s softball team forward

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s softball team looked to its offense during a busy week that boasted 6 games in just 5 days. The Lady Warriors ran off three in a row, including a pair in the 19th Annual Tuscola Invite, before falling to a very good Marshall squad. They opened the week with a tough loss on Tuesday, April 11 to Meridian. Then they fell to Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond before upending St. Theresa on Friday evening before kicking off the invite on Saturday.

The ladies in black and gold used their offense to kick off their own tourney scoring 21 runs in a lopsided victory over Camp Point Central. Tuscola put a pair on the board in the first and then added 11 more in the second and 8 in the third to run away from the Panthers. Isabelle Wilcox collected the win in the circle and helped her own cause with a big game at the plate. The senior homered and doubled, going 2 for 2 in the game while adding 5 RBIs to the stat sheet. Alaina Smith homered as well and also drove in 5 runs and banged out multiple hits. Ella Boyer and Makenna Fiscus each had a pair of hits in the game as well. Emily Czerwonka and Addy Ring both recorded a base knock and Zoey Thomason scored 3 runs.

Freshman Bayleigh Taylor was in the circle in the second pool play game, collecting the victory, scattering 5 hits and 2 walks in 5 innings of work, striking out a pair. Ring went 2 for 3 in the game and added 2-stolen bases, 2 runs scored and 3 RBIs to her season totals. Wilcox homered again, drove in 2 RBIs and went 2 for 3 in the contest while E. Boyer drove in a pair on a home run to left. Czerwonka had a pair of base hits, drove in 2, and scored 3 times. A. Boyer doubled and scored while Katie Gibson, Delaney Tyler, Claire Meyer, Fiscus, and Thomason all singled, pushing the Warriors into the Championship game.

After a scoreless first frame, Tuscola’s defense struggled to find outs giving up runs in the next four frames to the Lady Lions of Marshall in the Title Tilt. Five miscues in the field and some control issues in the circle were just too much for the Warriors to overcome. A. Boyer tripled and scored and Czerwonka doubled and scored in the game while Wilcox posted an RBI single. Smith and Thomason also had base hits off a strong Marshall hurler.

Less than 24 hours earlier the Warrior’s offense provided more than enough runs to secure an 18-1 Central Illinois Conference win over St. Theresa. Wilcox collected the win in the circle with a 1-hit performance fanning 4 along the way. Ella Boyer homered in the contest and added a pair of hits to her stat line. Wilcox, Smith and Thomason all added 2 hits to the mix as well and A. Boyer, Ring, and Fiscus ended their day with a hit of their own.

Tuscola opened the week on Tuesday, giving up a big bottom of the sixth inning on the road at Meridian, falling to the Lady Hawks 16-12. Tuscola built a 12-4 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth but could not hold on. Wilcox was credited with the defeat in the circle but was outstanding in the batter’s box, going 4 for 5 on the day. She drove in 4, doubled and homered. A. Boyer and Thomason both turned in a 3 for 4 effort with the bat in their hands while combining for 5 RBIs and 5 runs scored. Boyer went yard as well in a big third inning for Tuscola. Czerwonka and Smith both had doubles and E. Boyer singled and scored twice. The Warriors fell one night earlier to a good ALAH squad despite doubles from both Boyer and Czerwonka.