Patterson shows the way for Warriors girls’ track team

Tuscola’s girl’s track team made a statement this past Friday evening at the Tolono Unity Lady Rocket Invite, winning the 18-team event and edging the host Rockets by 8 points. Super sophomore Lia Patterson shined, winning all four of her open running events and donating 40 of the Warrior’s 109-points.

The second-year runner won both hurdle races as well as both sprints, setting either personal best times or season best times. She won both the 100-meter dash with a PR of 12.68 and the 200-meter dash with season’s best time of 25.74. Then backed that up with a sweep of the hurdles PR’ing and collecting gold in the 100-meter highs crossing the line in 15.04-seconds before taking over the top of the podium after breaking the tape in the grueling 300-meter lows with a season-best time of 45.53-seconds.

Freshman Kate Foltz collected 16 team points in the open distance races winning the 3200-meter in a personal best time of 11:03. She kicked off the meet with a third-place effort in the 1600, setting another PR finishing in 5-minutes and 18-seconds.

The first-year runner was part of 4 more points joining Mia Hausmann, Chloe Bowden, and Rylie Vanausdoll in the 4×400-meter relay securing fourth-place hardware. Hausmann, Bowden and Vanausdoll then linked up with Kenna Clodfelder in the 4×100 and 4×200-meter relays, collecting third and fourth-place medals, respectively.

Junior Natalie Hasting chipped into coach Drew Sterkel’s team champs’ totals scoring in both throwing events. She won the discus with a toss of 109 feet and took third place in the shot pot hitting the sand at 34.19 feet. Olivia Wallace found her way to 4 points with a fifth-place effort in the discus.

Kenna Clodfelder scored in a pair of field events and added gold and silver medals to her trophy case. She won the triple jump with a leap of 33.07 feet and finished up in the runner-up spot in the long jump, eclipsing 15.32 feet. Vanausdoll hit the sand in 14.83 meters in the long jump adding fifth-place points to the team victory.