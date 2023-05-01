My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

Two Walmart stores in Portland Oregon closed last week and this week Walmart announced they will close four stores in Chicago. Multiple other large chain stores and restaurants have already done the same in larger cities. Is it the state of our economy that caused these closures? No. Was it a problem trying to find enough employees willing to work to staff the stores? No. Was it a problem getting inventory because of transportation problems in America? No. These six stores and others closed because shoplifting theft and violence was out of control and the liberal Democratic Mayors in these cities and State Attorneys with prosecution jurisdiction refused to address the problem. Understand that this retail giant can afford to suffer the usual shoplifting losses and still make huge profits at year’s end. The situation is that there is nothing “usual” about these shoplifting occurrences. If you haven’t been watching any of the few conservative news networks you may not know this but, groups of fifty, a hundred, or more will coordinate and converge on these Walmart stores all at one time and absolutely overwhelm the staff at all of these stores. In a matter of twenty minutes the stores will suffer tens of thousands of dollars in theft and criminal damage by these organized attacks every time they take a notion to organize and move on one of the stores.

Well how in the world are these groups getting away with such criminal acts and how did this happen? It started with police reform and bail reform movements. Democratic liberal governors, mayors, and state’s (or district) attorneys lead movements in their states and towns to make changes in how the laws would be enforced. Unless criminals were stealing more than $900.00 or more in merchandise, prosecutors refused to charge. Therefore police weren’t responding to the calls of shoplifting crimes. Some of these mayors had even gone so far as to order their police departments not to enforce petty theft crimes. And even if anyone might have gone so far as to steal thousands of dollars of merchandise, once arrested and taken to jail, they were released with no bond required. Six months down the road a court appearance might be required or might not. Probation was the most these criminals were getting punished with anyway so what was the point of arresting anyone?

These two cities are big cities with a half a million people or more! They enjoy very large police departments available to them to control crime. I’m just a simple Police Chief in a very small community but, I’ve been doing this long enough and I’m familiar enough with how these groups organize that deterring and even stopping these mass organized shoplifting events is possible to accomplish. Our department became very familiar with shoplifting crimes and even organized shoplifting groups after the Outlet Mall opened in 1994. We’ve dealt with organized groups of thieves numbering six, eight, even ten at a time. Sometimes these groups would return at 2:00 am.-4:00 a.m. , smash a window or door glass, rush as many as ten people at a time into the target store, gather as much merchandise as possible in less than sixty seconds, and flee to awaiting vehicles. Today, in larger cities, the criminals don’t wait for the cover of darkness. No, they just march in a store, whenever, in large groups and take whatever they want. They do so without any fear of arrest. Even should police show up, if the suspects have made it to their vehicles, police are not allowed to pursue. Why? Because the Mayors and City Councils are prohibiting their police from doing so.

So what happens across America now in the big box store business world? The people in those communities where these Walmarts are closing are speaking out and are angry. It will become extremely inconvenient to do their simple shopping now with these stores gone. This has happened because when the big box stores came to their neighborhoods (that they were all so thrilled to see back in the day) these big box stores drove the little Ma and Pop stores out of business. These people have become dependent on one stop, one source shop stores. Now what are these people going to do? Will some of the smaller stores reopen? I think not. As long as liberal Democratic elected officials are in charge and crimes go unpunished, retail stores will not open up and run the risk. Will the Walmarts of America try to warehouse sell and ship to the public? Is that even an option? Most of us that have ever gone to a box store with a list in our hand of what we need always leave that same store with that list of what we needed along with the unwritten list of things we didn’t need but bought anyway! The Walmarts of the world know this! They know if we see it we will buy it just because we put our eyes on it! That impulse shopping style goes away with warehouse buying. Billions in revenue then also go away.

So where does the retail shopping industry go from here? Crime in larger cities have made going out and doing anything shopping and eating related unsafe. Again, if the communities retail stores relocate don’t enjoy a strong and aggressive prosecution by State’s Attorneys and police departments in those communities, then what’s the point in relocating there? I want to think this might be an opportunity for retail and restaurant businesses to consider smaller and safer communities as their next place to set up shop. I wouldn’t want a single business we already have here to suffer one nickel from more store fronts. The selling point would be anyone coming to a community like ours would be confident they would enjoy a safe and pleasant shopping experience. The goal would be to entice hundreds of people from their unsafe and unpredictable larger communities to one like ours that’s safe and free from violence. A guaranteed day free from violence as they shop a wide variety of stores that offer a wide variety of shopping and eating experiences. Wouldn’t it be worth a twenty-five minute drive to shop someplace you know your family will be safe and protected by local law enforcement and aggressive prosecution should crime occur? I think so. Not to mention the bottleneck traffic problems in larger cities that a person wouldn’t have to contend with in a smaller community. Just a thought.

(The views and opinions expressed in the submitted columns are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of the Journal.)