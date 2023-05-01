History of Tuscola’s Presbyterian Church

By Dominik Stallings

The First Presbyterian Church of Tuscola stood for 138 years before finally being demolished after a fire damaged the building beyond repair on July 9, 2022.

According to a program describing the first 100 years of the Church’s history. The First Presbyterian Church was first established on May 8, 1958. Before it was built, H.J. Venable would preach to families when he rode up and down the Okaw River Valley. He founded a small church at Fillmore, west of Arcola on June 17, 1854. The church was called the Okaw Church for some after. Some of the members of that church requested the Presbytery of Palestine to organize a new Church in Tuscola.

Two ministers from the Presbytery came to a private residence owned by J.S. Walling in Tuscola to meet the 16 people who asked for the new church.

At the time, there were very few houses in Tuscola and most were built within the last two years. There weren’t any trees or other landmarks to define the area beside ponds and the dense prairie grasses. People who attended the meeting had to often make the journey on foot.

Rev. George D. Millers was the first ordained minister for the church.

New members joined from the Okaw Church and others from out of state, as far away as Ohio and New York.

Samuel Daggy, after whom a street was named in Tuscola, worked at the church for 15 years.

Building the church at the time was no cheap endeavor, it cost $2,000 at the time. Today that amount would be equivalent to $73,618 according to the U.S. inflation calculator.

The church went through hard times in the following 10 years after its initial founding of the church. Elders Noah Amen and Thomas Robinson led a group of thirty-four members out of the church who formed the Second Presbyterian Church of Tuscola. However, the split did not last forever. In 1874 the two branches were re-united under the Presbytery of Mattoon.

From 1876 to 1885, the number of active members dropped from 160 to 118. Those numbers eventually bounced back and grew to over 200 by 1915.

The original structure received two enlargements. First, in 1888, a manse was constructed to house the church’s minister and family.

In June of 1902, the cornerstone for the present stone building was laid and the new church was dedicated in November of the same year. A second manse was built on West Daggy Street in 1904 to replace the first.

During the 1910s, there was also a plan to combine the First Christian Church, the Baptist Church and the Presbyterian Church. It was voted down, possibly because worship was planned to be conducted at the Presbyterian Church.

In the 1930s, the church suffered for at least 10 years. Rev. Kelly served the congregation without salary during that time.

For the church’s 90th anniversary, a redecoration program costing $10,000 was completed in the church. The old pipe organ was replaced by a Hammond Organ, given by the Van Voorhis family. The church also received new carpeting.

The Hine Room was dedicated to the many faithful years of service by Dr. C.L. Hine to the Tuscola Boy Scout organization. Hine was also the Sunday School superintendent.

The Church went through another remodeling in 1953. The sanctuary was remodeled and redecorated. The Hine Room was redecorated with knotty pine paneling, the kitchen was remodeled with additional cupboard space and four stainless steel sinks. The remodeling was achieved through the support of the members of that time.

The Church adopted a new theme of “Prairie Perseverance” for the 90th anniversary of its founding, celebrating the church’s survival, even with relatively small numbers of people supporting the church.

However, the church did close its doors, finally, after 94 years in 1996. The congregation reluctantly voted to disband after Dr. William Bodamer announced he was giving up his ministerial position in the church. Bodamer, a professor of religion at Millikin University in Decatur, acted as pastor in both the Tuscola and Newman parishes at the time.

The church didn’t stand abandoned without purpose for long. According to an article by Colleen Lehman, Diana and Gary Herring bought the building for $60,000 at an auction on August 12, 1999. Diana had always admired the stone building, which closely resembled a European castle. The location was suitable for her two businesses, Diana’s and Tomorrow’s Treasures.

“I always thought it looked as much like an old castle as it did a church, and we felt that anyone who had seen the building would remember it that way also,” said Diana, on naming the building the Castle Mall.

In the article, Diana states,” We felt if everyone else was going to work on the downtown, we should get something going in our building, particularly since it had quite a history in starting out as the Cashford Art Store.”

The Castle Mall sold a variety of items, including Diana’s dolls, children’s clothes for weddings, and formal wear. Diana also created custom wedding items such as veils, garters and flower arrangements.

The rest of the auditorium was filled with other curiosities and collectibles and served as a sort of gift shop as well as a supply store for crafts.

Diana and Gary Herring eventually sold the building to Daniel and Sara Escalera in 2018 for $50,000, according to the Douglas County Assessor website.

The Castle Mall burned down July 9, 2022 in a suspected arson case. The structure was demolished in April, after the city took possession of the building. The city sued the previous owners in order to ensure the removal of the broken down structure after finding it to be unsafe.

The Douglas County Museum will be opening a time capsule at a May 8, City Council meeting. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the church.