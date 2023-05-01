The Douglas County Recovery Oriented System of Care (ROSC), in partnership with Douglas County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC), has organized a community-wide training event for the Douglas County community. Liesl Wingert, the Rural Health Project Coordinator- Eastern Region for the SIU School of Medicine-Center for Rural Health and Social Service Development, and Brad Ameter, the RCCU School Resource Officer and Deputy for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be providing a “Drug Endangered Children and Human Trafficking Training.” Both trainers have received training through the National Alliance for Drug-Endangered Children.

The training will occur at the North Ward Elementary School Library on April 25, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. We invite all community members to attend and encourage members of law enforcement, judicial staff, child welfare staff, medical personnel, behavioral health staff, teachers and school personnel, service providers, and faith-based agencies to attend the training.

The Douglas County ROSC is eager to offer the training to Douglas County residents, and we hope to see many community members in attendance. This training aims to educate community members on how a child’s caregiver’s substance use addiction can impact a child’s life. The training also educates on what familial human trafficking looks like, especially in rural communities. If you have any questions about the training, please contact the Douglas County ROSC Coordinator, Leanna Morgan, at leannam@hourhouserecovery.org or 217-549-7632.