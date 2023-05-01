Back in the Day- 4/19/23

10 years ago

April 24, 2013

The weather in East Central Illinois was perfect last week if you were a duck. For those of the web-footed persuasion, it was just plain wet and more than a bit miserable. Rain deluged the area over a two-day period starting out Wednesday, April 17 and continuing in earnest the following day. By Thursday evening, April 18, barricades were blocking off a number of streets in Tuscola as water pooled across roadways and streets and overflowed from ditches and culverts, swamping yards and flooding basements. The village of Villa Grove was particularly hit hard. According to Douglas County Emergency Management Director Joe Victor on Friday morning, April 19, the water level was at a higher level than in 2008, when in both February and June of that year, there were flooding incidents causing considerable problems.

Coach Drew Sterkel’s TCHS girls track team rose to the occasion a week ago, Tuesday, turning in one of their best performances of the year at the April 16 Mattoon invitational. Tuscola took on some bigger schools in the event and camae away with 13 total personal bests, taking home more than a few medals.

It had to happen. Tuscola trackseters had to get some good weather in to compete in and it finally happened April 22 in a Tuscola Open rescheduled from April 19. Without standout sprinter Broc Smith still on the shelf with a hamstring injury, Coach Hornaday mixed and matched his gritty bunch of harriers perfectly en route to an 83-80 team title victory over Neoga.

20 years ago

April 22, 2003

Sidewalks on the north side of West Sale Street were being demolished in preparation for a beautiful facelift at the nads of contractor Beniach Construction. The downtown streetscape renovation, which started this week, was expected to take 90 days to complete. Downtown businesses would be open throughout the process and would be sponsoring special promotions and contests.

Township commissioners were eager shoppers at a sale thrown by the Douglas County Highway Dept., and racked up over $235,000 in equipment purchases. The items were sold after a deal was worked out with county township officials to take over county road maintenance.

A small grove of trees being planted at the southeast corner of the new North Ward Elementary School was a bequest of the Colwell Family, in honor of longtime school district treasurer R.B. Colwell. They were Illinois hardwoods, in honor of Colwell’s coon hunting days.

Senior Austin Hogue and freshman Johanna Wienke were making their marks in TCHS sports history this year, both shattering longheld school records in the discus. Wienke’s toss of 143-0 bested the mark set by Emily Smith in 1982, while Hogue’s 179-4 throw eclipsed the record held by Colby Decker since 1980.

Tuscola High School’s baseball team improved to 9-3 this past week and remained undefeated at 4-0 in the LOVC after posting league wins against Heritage and Villa Grove.

30 years ago

April 20, 1993

Ten high schoolers were in the running for the title of 1993 Miss Tuscola. They included Toni Best, Heidi Gaddey, Kim Harris, Erica Holmes, Amy Kappes, April Mason, Chana Reynolds, Holly Sluder, Nichole Utterback, and Laci Weatherford.

The committee for the Miss Tuscola contest decided to rename the Miss Congeniality Award the Ginger Allen Heretik Award, in memory of the 1977 Miss Tuscola who passed away earlier in the year.

Tuscola Township went completely Republican as the entire GOP slate rode roughshod over the Democrats in a resounding victory. New to or returned to township positions were supervisor Steve Hilgendorf, assessor Bill Burress, road commissioner Mike Meyer, clerk Barb Alexander, and trustees Dave Lecher, Bert Wiesener, Amos Albritton, and Ann Randell.

Women of the Moose recently held an installation ceremony at the Moose Lodge. Incoming officers included Doris Quinn, Lisa McCallister, Suzanne Martin, Janice Ochs, Jeanine Prosser, Terri Milburn, Doris Dunn, Debbie Buoy, Ruth Murphy, Margaret LaCrone, Mary Teeters, Mary Lucas, Bernice Romine, Margaret Weaver, and Becky Lucas.

40 years ago

April 26, 1983

Christine Maggio was crowned Miss Tuscola 1983, while Karen Melanson and Gigi Snyder were named first and second runners-up. Denise Branch, Dedee Cothron, and Melanson were all voted Miss Congeniality.

Tuscola City Council members accepted testimony by Chris Hill at a special noon meeting, then voted to allow the continued operation of a lumber company at 99 S. Niles Avenue.

Tuscola High school boys track team set four meet records and broke another to finish second at the Monticello Invitational. The next night at the Charger Relays in Champaign, in which Tuscola was the only Class A entrant in the 12-team meet, the sprint medley foursome of Mark Smith, Steve Bates, Nate Izquierdo, and Scott Day blazed a time of 3:46.4 to finish second overall.

Tuscola rebounded from a 14-3 pasting by Decatur St. Teresa on Wednesday to post a double-header sweep against Unity on Saturday, 8-7 and 3-0.

50 years ago

April 19, 1973

Candlelight, sea shells, grass skirts, and Hawaiian music made the atmosphere authentic for the Polynesian luau staged recently by members of the Tuscola Woman’s Club Evening Department.

A light voter turnout elected incumbents Willis Winn and Merle Rahn each to a three-year term on the Tuscola School Board. Winn received 94 votes, and Rahn 80 of the 99 ballots that were cast.

Robin Nihiser, a 16-year-old TCHS junior, was selected by the Tuscola American Legion Auxiliary to attend Girls State at MacMurray College in Jacksonville this summer. Theresa Jordan was chosen as alternate.

Tuscola, missing some key personnel, could do no better than seventh at the Paris Relays on Saturday. Rick Izquierdo was involved in college entrance procedures, and Billy Weber and Steve Owen both were sidelined with leg injuries.