Women’s club organizes walk for awareness

By Dominik Stallings

You might have seen the blue pinwheels lined outside of several institutions across the state. They are placed each April to bring awareness to domestic violence and child abuse and provide support for those who need it.

The Tuscola Women’s Club is hosting their awareness walk April 29. They will gather in Ervin Park at 9:30 a.m. and leave at 10 a.m. The walk will go until the center of downtown Tuscola and then loop back around.

“The walk is important. Its awareness. Making people and kids aware of some of this child abuse and violence that takes place and other places,” said, Darla Gardener, former club president.

The Juniorettes and Gentleman, the high school branch of the Women’s Club, were invited by the Women’s Club to join in the walk. The middle school JETS club were also invited to come and show their support. According to Gardener, the Juniorettes and Gentleman are only high school women’s club in the state which includes boys.

Gardner said she thinks its important to include everyone in the Women’s Club nowadays.

The high school club meets monthly and invites guest speakers during the lunch hour such as Aikman Wildlife from Arcola, the Honor the Chief society or other influential figures in the community.

Gardener said Students in the high school and middle school clubs often participate in projects that help teach kids to take care of each other and the enviroment. They’ve made spirit signs, bird feeders, made breakfast for Tuscola teaching staff and many other events for the schools and community.

The Women’s Club hands out a $1,000 scholarship each year with money collected from Women’s Club events such as the house walk during the holiday season. Gardener said the club helps students attend summer camps, especially ones focused on the visual arts.

“Kids are the future of our club. We are very proud of that,” said Gardener.