Tuscola City Council passes the 2024 budget

By David Porter

The Tuscola City Council passed its budget for 2024 Monday night with little fanfare. There were no changes from the previous meeting and no public comment.

The general fund budget shows deficit spending of $2.3 million largely due to planned capital improvements, which include a new fire station and remodeled police station as well as a new street shed. It was noted previously that the city has funds on hand to pay for the expenses, so no additional taxes are anticipated. The city will start the year with an estimated $4 million surplus in its operating fund and, despite the planned improvements, is expected to end fiscal year 2024 with a $1.8 million surplus.

As usual, the city budgets high on expenses and low on income. The 2023 budget reflects that with income estimated to end up nearly $440,000 higher than was budgeted and expenses to finish the year $2.1 million under budget.

Last year’s budget projected a $1.2 million loss but is now expected to end with a $1.3 million gain.

The water budgeted income for 2024 is expected to nearly double from 2023, largely due to an expected Illinois EPA loan of $1.1 million. There was also a rate increase that room effect in March, which is expected to add about $215,000 to the revenue side

Expenses for the water department are also budgeted a little more than $1 million higher, mostly due to capital improvements, including water line replacement in the Meadowview subdivision.

The sewer department revenue was budgeted with only a slight increase of $5,450 despite a small rate decrease. Interest income accounts for the change.

Expenditures for the sewer department, however, are projected to increase by $170,000 over the previous year’s budget, mostly due to capital outlay.

The motor fuel tax budget is higher for 2024 by nearly $1 million due to expected engineering costs for the city’s next road project (South Washington, Parke Street and North Central Avenue).

In other business, the Council waived formal bidding and approved hiring Cross Construction for emergency repairs on U.S. Rt. 36 near Niles Avenue. Drew Hoel, city administrator, said he expects the repairs to exceed $19,000, which was the cost of recent repairs on Carico Street, but not significantly more.

The work was needed to replace a valve that served an abandoned water line; the new valve does not feed that line.

City Fireman Denny Cruzan said three of the four bolts securing the valve had rusted completely off. “If the fourth one went, the whole town would have gone dry,” he said.

Hoel said he had hoped to delay the work till the next fiscal year, but the work wouldn’t wait. It is done now, and the closed lane on U.S. 36 will be opening back up in the next day or two after the new concrete cures.

Holding a private pool party this summer will cost more than last year. The Council raised the rate from $125 to $200 for a 2-hour rental for up to 50 people. Treasurer Alta Long said that last year’s rate did not cover the personnel costs associated with a pool party. The rates for daily and season passes did not change.

Mayor Dan Kleiss said the pool will still lose money. For 2024, pool expenses were budgeted at $145,000 against anticipated revenue of $63,900.

Following a closed session, the Council hired Dalton Donnals as a patrol officer at a wage of $27.70. Donnals is also a city fireman and was promoted to lieutenant there. Brook Ray was promoted to fire prevention coordinator at the fire department, and three new fighters were approved. They are Cahill Dixon-Derra, Brad Donnals and Kyle Stewart.

The Council also approved the list of 45 summer workers, including two part-time people that Hoel said will hopefully help fill the void left by Rob Geiler, who retired after more than 45 years of service.

Kleiss said Geiler doesn’t like the limelight but thanked him for his many years of service.

Also, Monday:

Mayor Kleiss said the National Day of Prayer will be observed at 12 noon Thursday, May 4 at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church; the public is invited.

Approval was given for a special use permit to Adenium Solar for a solar project at 1298 Egyptian Trail following changes recommended by the planning commission. Paul Bottum of Cultivate Power, which is building the project, said the company agreed to a wider setback from the Southland Acres subdivision. He said construction is expected to start in 2024.

Kleiss jokingly asked if goats would be used to keep weeds down, and Bottum said the company would do that if that’s what the community wants. He clarified later that sheep, not goats, could be used. “Goats eat cables,” he said. There are no current plans to use livestock for grazing there, and Bottum said one would need to take that under consideration when deciding what type of vegetation to plant.

He added that he thinks that due to the vegetation management, the soil will be even better for farming after the solar project expires.

Alderman Tim Hoey said it looked like the solar company did everything it could to try to satisfy everyone with the project.

The Council approved a payment of $21,867 to Donohue of Champaign for master meter station engineering.

The Council approved a payment of $15,880 to Clark Dietz of Champaign for phase 2 engineering on downtown alley improvements.

A payment of $74,900 to Ezell Excavating was approved for demolition of the former Castle Mall on South Main Street. The former Presbyterian Church burned last summer.

City Attorney Andrew Bequette said he wanted to publicly congratulate Kate Watson on her appointment as circuit judge. Bequette had also applied for the position. He said he plans to remain active in the county and looks forward to continuing to serve as city attorney. He added that he loves the community here.

The Council approved the annual list of board and commission appointments. Kleiss said there were no changes.

The Council approved closing part of Van Allen Street all summer during renovations at the high school. The south parking lot, which includes the east end of Van Allen, will be closed.

The city approved the annual write-off of delinquent water and sewer bills. Long said the debts are not discharged, but the city will stop sending notices. If the people owing money return to the city and seek water and sewer service, they must pay the amount in arrears.