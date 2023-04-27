National Day of Prayer

The Tuscola Area Ministerial Alliance (TAMA) is sponsoring a 30 minute prayer service to be held on Thursday, May 4th at the Forty Martyrs Hall beginning at 12:05 p.m. There will be congregational singing and spiritual leaders from the community will be guiding the prayer portions of the service. Following the service there will be a free soup lunch provided by the area churches.

Believers from all over the county are welcome to come and enjoy a season of prayer, worship and fellowship with other Christians from a variety of denominations and independent churches. Call 253-4444 for more information.