Lincoln’s Challenge offers alternatives for education

By Tony Hooker

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, someone with a high school diploma will earn, on average, $200-250 more per week than someone who doesn’t graduate. Still, for some, high school completion isn’t an option. Disciplinary issues and financial and family situations can lead to student dropout, regardless of potential long-term consequences.

For these reasons, the Lincoln’s Challenge Academy came to be in 1993. For those reasons, and because high school isn’t for everyone, even right here in Douglas County, I arranged a visit with Sven Gosnell, a former Marine Corps Major who is LCA’s Chief of Staff.

Where do your cadets come to you from?

Most of the cadets are coming from underserved academic areas. The program as it exists now is different than it was 30 years ago. Most of our summer cadre will come to us from Cook and the collar counties, while most of our winter cadres seem to be spread across the entire state.

Did LCA start as a diversion program?

Not really. Under our national guard bureau regulations, any student that comes to the academy cannot have charges pending. Sometimes, we get students who are told that if they complete the program, their charges will be vacated, but if they fail out here, we call back to their state’s attorney. We’re not going to take a young man or woman who is coming out of prison or a juvenile detention facility. We can’t take them if they’ve had a felony. When the program started, it was almost 100% GED. Now we’re at about 50% GED and 50% high school reintegration and we actually do graduate a few graduates every class who finish their high school diploma.

It’s more for students who are struggling with school rather than with the legal system?

Yes. That’s the intent. We have seen, especially recently, high school students who should be juniors who have never even stepped foot in a high school. Covid struck and everything stopped. They may have come from homes where the parents were struggling simply to get by and there was no one at home to watch and guide them. Here they are, at 17 or 18 years of age and they have 6 high school credits or less. Our biggest challenges seem to be with math. Our math on the GED is where we have the most struggles with our students.

Where are you from?

I’m originally from Los Angeles.

Wow, this is a little bit different than that, right?

I spent 21 years in the Marine Corps. My wife was a Navy brat growing up. Her dad had retired out of Great Lakes in 1990. We met in Newport, Rhode Island, at an officer-commissioning pipeline event and started dating. I chose to go to Marquette University for my commissioning program and she went to the Naval Academy for a couple of years before deciding it wasn’t for her. We got married in 1997 and I’ve drug her around the world. We lived in Washington, DC, from 2010 until 2020. We moved here in March of 2020.

Did you ever push boots when you were in the Marines?

No, I was never a drill instructor. I started as an enlisted mortar man and became a staff sergeant before I was commissioned. My options for my B billet were to go either recruit training or to go to MESEP, the Marine enlisted college education program and so I decided to go do that. I never had any desire to go to University, but I looked around and decided that I could make decisions that were just as good as those in charge, so I decided to put my money where my mouth was and get commissioned.

Is there a difference in commanding troops and commanding these cadets?

Absolutely. I retired as a Major, and I had two commands, one in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. On the active-duty side, we have the Uniform Code of Military Justice. I don’t have that here. Additionally, Cadets are here on their own free will, so if they decide they want to leave, they want to quit, they can drop on request. Motivations factors are different. Because we don’t have a draft, those who are on active duty have a much higher motivation level. You find out after a couple of weeks in the program here that many of the young men and women’s parents had pressured them to come here. Sometimes it’s ‘go there or leave home.’ What are you going to do at that point? So, we end up with a lot of young men and women like that, and believe it or not, they do fairly well because they’ve got something to lose. During the interview process, we talk to the young men and women alone and we tell them that if you’re coming here to please someone else, you might not do too well, but if you’re coming here for yourself, we have a lot to offer. It’s going to be discipline and military structure. They’re usually up at about 5 in the morning to do their morning hygiene. Get them out no later than about 5:45 for PT and they’re back in about 6:30 to wash up and then they’ll go to chow. They eat chow as a team here, and at 8:00 a.m. they go to academics. Everyone here is in academics from 8 until noon, whether it’s GED prep or credit recovery. I teach GED history as well as US History for credit recovery. Our deputy director teaches Math for the GED side, but we are streamlined compared to other schools. We’re going to offer the basics, reading, writing, math and social sciences and hard sciences, as well.

How does the vocational piece fit into that?

The vocational piece is relatively new. The idea there, especially for the GED cadets, is to offer them a skill set so that when they graduate, they can have a job that they can start immediately. Vocationally, we’re trying to find areas that are compatible with what the needs of society are, so CNA, EMS HVAC, welding, things like that. Skills that will immediately make money but also have the potential for growth. We try to schedule the vocational class time for the afternoons so that we can free up the educational piece for the entire day. If we have students who are “gun decking” it, for lack of a better term, we won’t allow them to go Vocation. Why should we allow them to do what they want to do when they’re not done with what they need to do? I’ve had many conversations with young men and women about the fact that just because you have a vocation, if you don’t get your GED, you’re probably going to tap out at minimum wage for the rest of your life. So if I’m going to really change your socio-economic status for the future, let’s finish the GED or high school recovery. With the GED you can work with the ICCB and get a scholarship to continue your vocational training to earn certification. You can get an entry-level certification in HVAC, but you’re only getting 3 credits for a semester of welding. ICCB is going to give you $4,000, or $1,000 a semester for four semesters, to cover that opportunity. We have military recruiters who come in from all the service branches. We don’t get as many who choose the military route. That’s probably a result of where we’re at as a society right now. It’s not a slight at anybody, but some of these men and women would not do well in the military. We also offer a driver’s education piece, both in the classroom and behind the wheel, and with this class, we started an automotive tech program with Parkland. Parkland’s been a great partner for us.

Parkland’s involvement is kind of what drew me to this. I know that there are young people in Douglas County who are struggling and maybe they aren’t even aware of this opportunity.

It is rigorous for most of these young men and women, because they come from all over, but just don’t fit in the modern school model. The traditional model utilized repetition, whereas the modern model uses computers, and a lot of these young men and women just don’t fit that.

What is the timeframe for applying?

What we do here is our program is five and a half months in residency and a year in post-residency. If a candidate comes here for his or her GED and doesn’t earn it while they’re in residency, we will pay for retests for the 12 months post-residency. We don’t just quit on them. We ask for them to have a mentor when they come in, someone that they can trust and who will keep them accountable. Many of our cadets will form a relationship with a staff member while they’re here, not in a weird way, but as someone they can look up to. I coach Rugby and Softball here, and former Cadets will call me and ask if I know if there are any rugby matches coming up. What we’re trying to do here is make a difference and let them know their worth. We provide 3 meals a day. We provide them with hot showers and personal hygiene supplies at no cost to them. The entire program is at no cost to the family. It costs the state about $28000 per cadet, but I think it’s well worth it because many of these cadets were headed down a path that could lead them to prison or having some sort of dependence on the state, and we don’t want people to be dependent on the state, we want the state to depend on it’s people.

Who is a prime candidate for LCA?

Prime candidate number one needs to have an attitude to want to change their life. We can take any young man or woman who has hit hard times in life, and we can work with them IF they want to change their life. I was a high school dropout for a year, and this program didn’t exist back then. I would have been a prime candidate for this program, trying to change my life and learn a different way because there was no discipline or structure in my home. My mom felt overwhelmed and didn’t care enough to be involved in those sorts of things. That’s going to be the key. We want someone who wants to change their life. There’s no height and weight limit. There’s no bodytype preference. There’s no kid who’s a perfect cadet because they only need 5 credits to graduate. The perfect cadet is the kid who comes here wanting to change their life. If they really, truly don’t want that, then there’s not much we’re going to be able to offer. The military discipline and lifestyle that we provide here for 5-1/2 months isn’t for everyone, but I think every kid should try it at least to understand it is a different way. Getting up and making your bed first thing every day may suck sometimes, but it’s what you have to do and it’s one thing you can look back on and say, ‘at least I made my bed this morning, or ‘at least my wall locker was locked,” or ‘at least I made it to class on time.’ It might be because they marched me over there, but I made it. Maybe I paid attention in class and learned a new word today. If they’re willing to do that, they’re a perfect candidate.