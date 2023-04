The public is cordially invited to attend a Swearing-In Ceremony for the newly appointed Circuit Judge Kate Watson, Douglas County, in the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

This event will be held at the Douglas County Courthouse in Courtroom 1 on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. Illinois Supreme Court Justice David Overstreet will administer the oath of office.

A reception will immediately follow the program. Everyone is welcome to attend the event.