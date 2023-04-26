Richard Eiche

Richard Lee Eiche, 79, of Tuscola, formerly of Lima, Ohio, passed away on April 16, 2023, in Charleston.

He was born on December 13, 1943, and adopted by Clayton and Bina (Hover) Eiche. His biological parents were Georgiana (Gahret) Hall and William “Buck” Van Gundy. Richard married Dianna Kay Riemesch on June 19, 1965, in Lima, Ohio.

Richard was a 1961 graduate of Shawnee High School in Lima, Ohio. He also graduated from Rhodes State College (Lima Technical College) with a degree of Associate of Applied Business. Richard was a jack-of-all-trades and worked a variety of jobs throughout his life. He worked at Tuscola Public Library, Pro-Mail, Shawnee Local Schools, Shawnee Township Police Department, Memory Creations, Shawnee Connections and Lima Bargain Center among others.

Richard, along with Dianna, spent numerous years volunteering time to Shawnee High School Marching Band, Shawnee Prizewinners 4-H club, American Red Cross, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and the theatre department at Ohio State University all in Lima, Ohio. In Tuscola, Richard volunteered his time to Actors Rural Theatre Company and Tuscola Moose Lodge #729. Richard enjoyed woodworking, HAM radio, genealogy, reading books, and spending time with his dogs and cats.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Susan (Rick) Hefley and Christine “Chris” (Brian) Alcorn, all of Tuscola; also four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce (Morton) Riemesch of Kittrell, N.C.; brother-in-law, Willis “Bill” (Judy) Riemesch; and sister-in-law, Ruth (Riemesch) Closson; biological half-sister, Judy (Hall) Wagner; biological half-brother, William “Bill” (Gloria) Van Gundy, all of Lima, Ohio; biological half-sister, Kay (Bruce) Calim of Mercedes, Texas; and biological cousin, Doreen (Van Gundy) Picklesimer of Cridersville, Ohio; along with a niece and many nephews and their families. Preceding Richard in death was his wife of 55 years, Dianna; his daughter, Sheri Eiche; son-in-law, Michael “Mike” Valerio; brothers-in-law, Robert “Bob” Riemesch, David Riemesch and Richard “Rich” Closson; and his parents and biological parents.

Private graveside service and burial will be held at Shawnee Cemetery in Lima, Ohio. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials and donations can be made either to the family or to Shawnee Band Boosters, c/o Shawnee High School, 3333 Zurmehly Road, Lima, OH 45806. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home handled the local arrangements.