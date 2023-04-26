Ray Shunk, 86, of Tuscola, formerly of Villa Grove and Arthur, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Brookstone Estates in Tuscola.

Ray was born Donald Ray Shunk at home in Camargo on September 15, 1936, to parents Ivan and Leota (Henry) Shunk. Ray graduated from Villa Grove High School. He married Sherrill Jean Cook on December 1, 1962. She preceded him in death.

Ray is survived by two sons, David Shunk and Seth (Kate) Shunk; grandchildren, Madeline, Erin and Tucker Shunk, all of Villa Grove; his brother, Dale (Nancy) Shunk of Tuscola; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Juanita Craven; his twin sister, Kay Ward; and his nephew, Wade Lourash.

After graduation, Ray farmed with his father until he was called to serve his country in Korea with the U.S. Army. He received an honorable discharge in 1965 with the rank of sergeant.

He eventually retired from farming and opened an antique shop with his wife in Arthur, called “Our Antiques.” After closing the antique store, Ray began operating his own handyman business called “Shunk Maintenance.” He ran that business successfully for many years throughout Central Illinois. During their time in Villa Grove, Ray and Sherrill were faithful members of the First Christian Church where Ray served as a Deacon and Elder. After moving to Arthur in 1994, Ray and Sherrill attended the Arthur Mennonite Church.

Ray and Sherrill enjoyed 58 years of marriage and were seldom apart. Together, they enjoyed spending time with family, especially their grandchildren, fishing, antiquing, camping, and traveling, including spending several winters in Mesa, Ariz., with family and friends. During their time at Brookstone Estates, Ray enjoyed socializing, taking part in activities such as Wii Bowling and Bingo, and he was known by the residents there as the Cherry Tomato King of the facility. Ray loved keeping in touch with friends and family via Facebook. He was very honored to be asked to lead the devotions and give the prayer at mealtimes. Ray was also a proud recipient of a Quilt of Valor for his service in the Armed Forces.

The family would like to thank the staff of Brookstone Estates in Tuscola, especially the director, Kayce Hanscel, for the exceptional care that they provided both Ray and Sherrill during their time there.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 28, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola. Interment will be at the Camargo Cemetery with military graveside rites accorded. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Villa Grove First Christian Church or Arthur Mennonite Church. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.