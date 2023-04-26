Kathryn M. “Katie” Ruggles, 44, of Tuscola, passed away suddenly on Wednesday morning, April 19, 2023, at her residence.

Katie was born on April 5, 1979, in Urbana, the daughter of Douglas L. and Linda J. Leonard Brewer. She married Mike Ruggles on June 2, 2001, in Tuscola. He survives.

Katie is also survived by her son, Douglas Ruggles of Tuscola; mother, Linda Brewer of Tuscola; brother, Matt Brewer of Tuscola; and several other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her father; paternal grandparents, Chuck and Mary Brewer; and maternal grandparents, George and Betty Leonard.

Katie was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1997. She worked at Tuscola Do-It-Best for 24 years. Katie loved her cats, diamond painting and music. She enjoyed watching her son play sporting events.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 24, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Tuscola, with the Rev. Jason Braaten officiating. Burial was in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation was held Sunday, April 23, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, and prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Douglas Ruggles Education Fund, Douglas County Animal Shelter or to the Douglas County Museum. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.