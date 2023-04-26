Elsie Yoder

Elsie J. (Kauffman) Yoder, 94, of Arcola, passed away at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at her residence.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 18, at the Bennie Schrock residence, rural Arcola. Bishop David J. Otto officiated. Burial was in the Otto Cemetery in rural Arthur. Visitation was held Sunday, April 16, and Monday, April 17, all at Bennie Schrock’s residence. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Elsie was born on August 1, 1928, in Douglas County to Joel J. and Katie Ann (Schlabach) Kauffman. She married Noah J. Yoder on October 14, 1959, in Douglas County. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2005. They lived in Holy Matrimony for 56 years, 6 months, and 6 days.

Elsie is survived by two sons and one daughter, Eli Yoder and his wife Annie Marie of Arcola, Raymond Yoder and his wife Verna of Fredericksburg, Ohio, and Mary Yoder, at home, Arcola; four grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Ellen Lee and her husband Lester of Arthur; two brothers-in-law, Harvey Kuhns of Tuscola, and Dannie Otto and his wife Fannie (Miller) of Tuscola; and one sister-in-law, Anna (Bontrager) Kauffman of LaGrange, Ind.

Elsie was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one grandson, Andrew Yoder; four brothers; and six sisters.

Elsie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.