Dan Chambers

Daniel D. Chambers, 95, of Pierson Station, passed away at 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, 2023, his 95th birthday, at the Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola.

Private family services will be held.

Dan was born on April 18, 1928, in Pierson Station, the son of C.R. and Eva Bartels Chambers. He married Jean Weakly on December 26, 1951, in Decatur.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Jean; children, Sue (Lee) Volk of Newton, Carol (Glen) Myers of Atwood, Dino Chambers of Bakersfield, Calif., and Don (Laura) Chambers of rural Urbana; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson; three granddaughters; brother, Ray Chambers; and sister, Ruth Smith.

Dan was an honors graduate from the University of Illinois in Vocational Agriculture. He taught Agriculture for a short time prior to being drafted in the United States Army and serving his country during the Korean War. He was a member of the James Reeder American Legion Post #770 for 70 years, Pierson Elevator Board of Directors and served on the Atwood-Hammond School Board. Dan was a DeKalb Seed Dealer for 40 years. He was a member of the Atwood First Baptist Church. Dan farmed in the Atwood area for many years. He enjoyed working on anything that had an engine.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Atwood First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 797, Atwood, IL 61913. Online condolences maybe shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.