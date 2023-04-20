Wilcox busy in girls’ softball victory over Clinton

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s softball team rebounded from a shootout 10-8 loss to Warrensburg on Tuesday, April 4, with a thrilling 7-6 extra-inning win against Clinton two nights later on Thursday. Isabelle Wilcox not only collected the win in the circle, but the senior also had a big night with a bat in her hand, going 3 for 4 on the evening.

Bailey Taylor got the start giving up 3 runs all earned in three and two-thirds innings of work, walking three. Wilcox took over with two gone in the fourth, working four and a third allowing three to cross the dish only one earned on 4 hits. She leaned on her defense late as the Boyer sisters Ella and Ava put on a show in the middle infield. The duo ended both the top of the sixth and the seventh with ESPN-worthy double plays.

Tuscola jumped out early, moving in front in the bottom of the first following a walk to Ava Boyer to open the half inning. Wilcox moved the sophomore reaching on a bunt single, setting up Ella Boyer’s sac fly knotting it at one. Addy Ring followed with a base knock to right scoring Wilcox to give Tuscola the lead. Clinton pushed one over in the second and another in the third before the Warriors scored again, making it 3-3 entering the later stanzas.

Wilcox and E. Boyer banged out back-to-back triples to rally the Warriors as both squads hung a three on the board in the fifth, sending it to the sixth tied at 6s. Nine outs later, Zoey Thomason set the table in the bottom of the eighth with a 1-out single to left. She moved on a single by A. Boyer and then scored the winning run on a laser beam single to left center by Wilcox to secure the Central Illinois Conference victory.

Both Boyer’s banged out a pair of base knocks in the contest as did Emily Czerwonka, Thomason and Ring. Wilcox, E. Boyer and Czerwonka all drove in two runs apiece and combined to score 4 of Tuscola’s 7 runs.

Warrensburg struck first after two scoreless frames a few nights earlier and from that point forward, the two squads traded runs but a 4-run sixth, all unearned, by the Cardinals proved to be too much for the Warriors to overcome. Wilcox worked five and two-thirds giving up 5 earned striking out 5. Taylor took over with one gone in the sixth, allowing one to cross the dish on 3 hits and a walk.

E. Boyer, Wilcox and Makenna Fiscus all tallied 3 hits in the contest, also delivering 6 RBIs and 4 runs. A. Boyer showed some power with a pair of extra-base hits, including a home run and an RBI double. Thomason had a pair of singles setting up the top of the order driving in one and scoring once.