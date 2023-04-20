Warrior runners on a mission to reach perfection

By Lenny Sementi

Both of Tuscola’s track teams are seen night in and night out, not only putting in time inside the fences at TCHS but also all around town as the Warriors strive for perfection. Senior thrower Chris Boyd and the distance crew led by Josiah Hortin and Jackson Barrett set the tone for boys coach Ryan Hornaday while coach Drew Sterkel’s defending state champion girls team leans on Natalie Hastings in the throws and Lia Patterson, Rylie Vanausdoll and the sprinters to show the way.

This past Saturday in Arthur, the extra work last week paid dividends at the annual ALAH Invite as Sterkel’s group ran away with the girl’s first-place hardware and Hornaday’s horde secured silver in the boy’s team race in the 18-team event. Patterson secured 40 points sweeping four open races, winning the 100-meter with a personal best time of 12.95. She backed that up with a meet record 26.16 in the 200 while also dominating the hurdles collecting gold in both the 100 high hurdles and the 300 low hurdles crossing the line in 16.16 and 46.60, respectively. David Hornaday scored third-place hardware in the 300-highs on the boy’s side and Alan Robello collected fifth-place team points in the open 200 with a personal best of 24.56.

Hortin and Barrett switched spots in the distance races sweeping the top two spots in both the 1600 and the 3200. Barrett took home first place hardware in the 1600 PR’ing with a time of 4:33.97 and second place hardware in the 3200, finishing 8 laps in 9:24.53. Hortin switched it up, winning the grueling 3200 in a meet record 9:24.14 and was runner up in the 1600 as the duo combined for 36 team points. Kate Foltz did the damage in the distance runs on the girl’s side, picking up a pair of second-place medals and posting a PR in the 1600 with a time of 5:21 before gutting out an 11:06 in the 3200.

Boyd secured 14 points of his own, winning the shot put with a toss of 56.23 feet before taking fourth in the discus. Senior classmate John Claxon added to the totals with a fifth-place effort thanks to a PR in the shot, while Sawyer Woodard landed one spot and a mere 10 inches behind Boyd in the disc-taking fifth. Natalie Hastings led way for the girls taking second in the disc and third in the shot, grabbing 14 team points. Vanausdoll, who scored in 3 of the 4 relays, added points in the field as well, taking second in the long jump with a personal best leap of 16.14 feet. Kenna Clodfelder rounded out the field scoring winning the triple jump touching the sand at a personal best 34.45 feet while also donating fourth-place points in the long jump.

Clodfelder and Vanausdoll joined with Mia Hausmann and Chloe Bowden for wins in both the 4×100 and the 4×200-meter relay. They added to the precious medal haul with a silver place effort in the 4×400 exchanging Clodfelder for Belle Notaro, donating 28 points in all to the team totals. The boys scored a little better, combining for 36 points collecting 3-golds and a bronze. Senior Ben Hornaday anchored all three linking up with Kamden Flenner, Dylan Graves and Bryce Graves in the 4×100 for third-place points. The same group were two spots higher, reaching the top of the podium in the 4×200 with a season-best time of 1:35.18. Hornaday and the Graves brothers then handed the baton to Will Foltz in the 4×400 adding another gold medal to the stockpile. Next, Foltz joined with Blake McLeese, Xander Neamtu and Boyd Brewer, capping off a very successful night passing the baton with another trip to the top of the medal stand in the 4×800-meter relay.