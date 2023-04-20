Villa Grove’s Jeana Block reaches coaching milestone

By Tony Hooker

The plan for Jeana Block wasn’t to be a coach.

Her goal when she went to UIUC was to work in genetic counseling, a program that the University dropped soon after her admission. After 100-plus wins as head coach at Villa Grove, it’s a pretty safe bet to say that fate had the correct career in mind for her. She and I recently sat down to discuss how it came to be, her softball program and what the future might hold.

Did you always know that you were going to be a coach?

Absolutely not! My plan was to do genetic counseling, and they dropped that program during my sophomore year. I kept taking courses aligned with a pre-med track, planning on eventually transferring, but I always loved sports, so all my electives were whatever sport I could get into. After five years, my dad said, ‘I’m done paying. What are we doing here!’ and I found that I could be a PE teacher. I didn’t know that I had the confidence to be a coach and Rick Green talked me into coaching rec ball. I was a nervous wreck at first, but then I fell in love with it.

There’s been a lot of talent in the Villa Grove softball program over the years, but what do you think your strength in maximizing that strength has been?

I’ve been able to surround myself with good people. Coaching with Kerry Cheely, Heather Von Lanken, Amber Schweighart and Floyd Fisher, who all have such good knowledge and I’ve been able to put that all together. I’m smart enough to know that I’m not good enough to do it on my own, so I’ve surrounded myself with good people.

You’re at 100 wins now. How many more do you think you have left in you? 100? 150?

Maybe. I enjoy it. I’ve also been fortunate enough to be a part of a program where the parents and the kids buy in. They’re playing 100 games during the summer, so they’re learning a lot outside of our program. The kids come in and trust what we ask of them, so if they can continue to do that and be successful, I might have another 100.

You and I have talked about this year’s team, and you know the potential is there. You’ve run into some early-season roadblocks. Do you think that will be helpful in the long term, building off of those?

We sent them a message yesterday, saying how adversity only makes you stronger. We came up against a strong Charleston team, I knew they’d be tough and we folded. We have to learn to fight a little harder. Casey was by far the best game we’ve played. They’re a good team, currently ranked #1 in 2A, even though they’re 1A this year and that game could have gone either way. I left there happier than I was after we beat Urbana by 19 runs because we looked like the team that I’ve expected to have. Last night, we went extra innings against Windsor. When you have 8 games scheduled in a week, it’s a “good time” to have two extra-inning games in a row. Unity was a good game but the weather conditions were horrible, but Unity had to play in the same conditions we did, so we just have to overcome things like that. Last year, we started out hitting the ball so well, but we peaked too early. This year, I feel like being knocked down a few times might allow us to peak a little later. I tell them all the time that what matters is how we’re playing in May. I don’t sleep too well at night after we don’t play well now, but I think that in the long run, it will help us.

You don’t shy away from playing top competition either. Is that intentional?

It’s very intentional. We start out our seasons that way. Then, when we get into conference play and play against some of these 1A teams that we’re going to see in the postseason and them games seem a little easier. Usually, by now, we’d have gone to Tennessee and played a lot of big-time schools down there. We switched it up a bit this year. We’re going to go to Kentucky in May. It’s by design that we play tough teams early and figure out our weaknesses so that we’ll be a better team in May.

You have some youngsters that are in the lineup. I saw that Izzy hit her first homer the other day?

She’s hit two for us now. Piper Kiser’s playing middle infield for us. She has a great bat. It’s a big jump from junior high to high school. In practice, she hits it as hard as anyone, but she’s struggled a bit in games. It can be a little bit overwhelming. She’s pitching for us and she’s done well in the circle. Hayden Thomas is another freshman contributor. She’s super-fast and can track down anything in the outfield, but she’s struggled a bit at the plate. The last couple games, she’s been starting to figure some things out.

It just seems like it’s a program now. You don’t have a good team every couple of years and then fall off the map and have to fight your way back up. Is that a good assessment?

That’s a good assessment. Every couple of years, you get three or four and with a 1A school, if you 5 or 6 good players you can usually compete.

Where and when are you going to Kentucky?

We’ll be going to Owensboro, KY on May 5th and 6th. We had always went to Tennessee, but during covid, we couldn’t go, but the kids still wanted to have a trip and we found this one. They have great facilities and competition, but it’s a little bit closer. Last year we went to Tennessee, and this year we are going to Owensboro. I think that we’ll alternate between the two, moving forward.

You’re playing schools with two or three thousand kids in them at these tournaments, right?

I just got our schedule and we’ll be playing Owensboro Catholic, Breckinridge, Colorado which I believe would be a 4A school in Illinois. I’m not sure who our final game will be against, but I’m sure they’re bigger than a school of 200.

It’s got to be a real confidence booster for you ladies to be able to compete against and beat schools like that, right?

It is. We always play better against teams we know nothing about. We get hung up on “Oh, we’re playing Unity or we’re playing St. Joe or we’re playing Tuscola.” They get it in their heads that they’re bigger and better than they are. I think that sometimes they make them out to be better than they actually are. They don’t know anything about Casey. They didn’t know until after the game that they were ranked #1 in the state in 2A until after the game when we told them, and they played far better than they did when we played Unity. I think that it benefits us to not know anything about them and then we play them, we can explain that they have 2000 kids in their school and that’s a big confidence boost.

Are you still as confident in their potential as you were before the season began?

I still feel good about that. We’ve exposed our weaknesses and we know what we have to work on. I keep telling them that we have all the pieces, and we just need to figure out how to put them together. We’ve messed with our lineups, I don’t think we’ve had the exact same lineup for any two games this season. We’re still figuring out who best fits where and what’s the best combination we can put out. I’ve thrown 4 different pitchers and we’re still figuring it out, but they’ve got a ton of potential.

Logan (Lillard) seems to have been pitching into a lot of bad luck, right?

Bad luck! She’s recently changed her motion, which down the road is going to help her a lot, but we’re still working out a lot of kinks on that.

Good luck for the rest of the season.

Thank you.