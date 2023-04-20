Villa Grove sports wrapup baseball, softball, and track

By Tony Hooker

Boys’ varsity track and field

Finish seventh at ALAH Invite

The 4x200m relay team of Mason Carter, Braydon Dowler, Layne Rund and Luke Zimmerman ran to a second-place finish to lead the Blue Devils to a seventh-place team finish on April 8. Rund placed second in the high jump and Braydon Dowler ran third in the 110m hurdles and fourth in the 200 to pace the Devils individually. The 4x100m relay team of Carter, Dowler, Zimmerman and Rund finished fifth. Sophomore classmates Kurt Zimmerman and Chase White finished eighth and 12th, respectively, in the 3200m.

Girls’ Varsity Track and Field

The 4x800m relay team of Scarlett Howard, Madison Logan, Nadia Callison and Emma Buesing ran fifth for VGHS at the ALAH invitational meet on April 8. Carly Eads finished 9th in the discus and teammate Ryan Lillard was 13th for VG, and Howard ran 10th in the 800m.

Softball

Scuttle Pirates

The Blue Devils’ quest for an LPC title got off to a good start as they defeated Cumberland 5-2 on April third. Alex Brown picked up the win, scattering 8 hits and allowing 2 earned runs while fanning 5 in a complete-game effort. Battery mate Chloe Reardon was the offensive catalyst, driving in 2 runs with a double and scoring a run herself. Allison Pangburn went 2-3 with a pair of runs scored, Piper Kiser tripled, had an RBI and scored a run and Kayln Cordes doubled and scored for VGHS.

Spear Spartans

Villa Grove’s offensive attack was relentless in a 13-8 win over St Joseph Ogden on April 4. The Blue Devils got homers from Izzy Dodd, Maci Clodfelder, Alex Brown and Alison Pangburn in the win. Pangburn drove in 2 runs and scored 3 times and Clodfelder had 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Piper Kiser scored 3 runs and Brown had 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored in the win. Dodd and Cordes each had 2 RBIs’ for VGHS. On the hill, Brown went the distance, giving up 8 runs on 12 hits while fanning 7.

Unseat Riders

The Devils capped off an impressive week with a 6-2 win over Arcola on April 7. Pangburn continued her torrid week at the plate by going 2-4 with a double and 2 runs scored. Emma Bratten-Noice doubled and drove in 2, Logan Lillard went 2-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, and Maci Clodfelder drove in a run and scored a run for VGHS. Brown picked up her third win of the week, scattering 11 hits and allowing 2 runs while striking out 9.

Baseball

Buck Broncos

Peyton Smith went 3-6 with a triple, 4 RBI’s and a run scored, as the Blue Devils bats came alive in a 20-5 shellacking of Cerro Gordo Bement on April 3. Sam Bender went 4-6 with a double, 4 RBIs and 3 runs scored, Gavin Kiser scored 3 runs, Luke Zimmerman went 2-4 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored, and Thomas Vandeventer drove in 3 and scored 3 as VG received contributions from everyone in the lineup. Bender was the benefactor of all the offensive largesse, scattering 5 hits over 6 innings, allowing 4 earned runs and striking out 6 while walking no one.

Bitten by Bulldogs

The Blue Devils found it tough going in, dropping a 10-0 decision to Mahomet Seymour, the state’s #5 team in class 3A, per MaxPreps, on April 5. Sam Bender, Luke Zimmerman and Parker Knierim had the only hits for VG, who gave up 9 runs over the last three innings in the loss. Knierim took the loss, giving up 4 earned runs in 3 innings of work. Cooper Clark fanned 3 batters in relief for Villa Grove.

Battered by Storm

Six VG errors led to 5 unearned Salt Fork runs as Villa Grove dropped a 16-11 decision on April 6. Brady Clodfelder took the loss, giving up 5 earned runs while walking 4 in 3 innings of work. Peyton Smith went 2-4 with 3 RBI’s and Cooper Clark went 2-4 with a pair of RBIs and 2 runs scored. Gavin Kiser scored twice for the Blue Devils in the loss.

JH Track and Field

7th grade girls

Kinleigh Pellum finished 3rd in the shot put at the Unity Invitational track meet, held on April 3.

8th grade girls

Evalice Callison finished second in the high jump and Lindsay Zoch and Briella Witt ran third and fourth in the 400 meters at the Unity Invitational. The 4×400 quartet of Rebekah Bloom, Witt, Zoch and Callison chugged to a second-place finish and the 4×100 quartet of Bloom, Callison, Lauren Carter and Baylee Martin sprinted to a third-place finish for the Blue Devils.

7th grade boys

Max Wilson took first place in the shot put and Carter Dowler soared to a first-place finish in the high jump for VGJH at the Unity Invite, held on April 3. Jacob Christman, Gavin Alumbaugh and Dowler ran third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 200m. Wes Woller placed second in the 400m and in the Long Jump, Robert Mitsdarfer finished fifth in the 400m and 1600m runs, Nolan Shadwick placed fifth in the 110m hurdles and Carson Kappes earned a fifth-place finish in the long jump for VG, which took third place in the event. The 4×400 relay quartet of Dowler, Daniel Gent, Shadwick and Dowler steamed to a second-place finish to round out the VG scoring.

8th grade boys

Landon Chambers and Jacob Golightly finished 1-2 in the long jump to lead the Blue Devils at the Unity Invite. Golightly also finished first in the 400m and fifth in the 100m dash for VG, while Chambers sprinted to a third-place finish in the 100m. Logan Hauersperger won the 1600m and Bailey Keith ran fifth in the 110m hurdles for the Blue Devils. In the relays, the 4×100 squad of Hauersperger, Cole Cardiff, Golightly and Chambers finished in second place. Peyton Ellis rounded out the VGJH scoring by finishing fourth in the Shot Put.