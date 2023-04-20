Tuscola reviews budget for upcoming fiscal year

By Dominik Stallings

The Tuscola City Council reviewed the budget draft for the upcoming fiscal year 2024. The City has several capital projects proposed in the draft version of the budget. All of which adds up to $6 million. City Treasurer Alta Long said the city is technically running a deficit budget for this year. However, all of the projects are budgeted with city “savings,” which are not included in revenue for the city. Long said the City’s cash fund balance and reserve accounts will still be in good shape.

City Administrator Drew Hoel said that the city has accomplished to budget for all of the projects with cash on hand, without relying on borrowing money.

Most of the projects are carried over from the fiscal year 2023, such as the proposed street shed and Fire department. The city previously increased its levy by 25 percent due to an expired Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district.

Mayor Dan Kleiss said, “Many of the building projects are tremendous for the community for the next 20-25 years.”

Long also noted that state tax revenue has increased by 70 percent from the fiscal year 2019 – 2023. Interest rates have also risen significantly from under $7,000 to over $112,000. Long noted that the increase came from the federal government increasing interest rates due to high inflation rates in the last two years. Inflation has been between six and eight percent for the last two years, said Long.

In other news, Tuscola City Council approved an ordinance amending Section 52.29 of the City of Tuscola Code or Ordinances to increase the reimbursement amount for sidewalk repair or replacement from $7 to $15 per linear foot. The reimbursement goes up to half of the project cost. The ordinance change would be effective starting in the new fiscal year. Hoel said the city also budgeted around $100,000 for an annual project to bid out repairs and replacements for sidewalks.

The Council also approved the $30,000 contract with American Patriot Pyro Inc. The company conducted the fireworks display last year for the city.

The Council approved the purchase of Auger Monster repair parts for $22,594 from JWC Environmental. According to City Administrator Drew Hoel, the Auger Monster is a grinder and screen device that removes debris from the wastewater stream before it enters the wastewater treatment plant. The current “Auger Monster” is original to the plant when it was constructed in the early 2000s. It requires a new gearbox, motor and screen.

The Council approved the purchase of a butterfly valve that would act as a backstop for the existing control valve at the Master Meter Station adjacent to the Route 45 overpass. The valve costs $13,856 from Engineered Solutions Midwest and $6,500 from Donohue Associates for reprogramming the SCADA controls at the Master Meter Station.

According to Hoel, the existing control valve is not operating perfectly and leads to occasional overflow at the Tuscola Water Tower, which adds cost to water operations. The valve tends to fail when the upstream pressure is not high enough. This seems to happen when high demand downstream to Cabot and Arcola or West Prairie lowers the pressure.

The Illinois EPA approved the project plan for the Master Meter Station replacement and Meadowview Water Main replacement. It is likely that the project will at least receive loan funding. The application is entering a scoring process to determine the interest rate and principal forgiveness, which is a portion of the loan that would be forgiven upon completion.

The Council approved the purchase of a replacement lawnmower that was ordered in the summer of 2021. The cost of the mower is $22,223, which has been budgeted for. The cost does not include a trade-in. Hoel explains that the city would keep the old one to use at Wimple Park and as a spare. The city has not heard anything new on a second new mower, which is included

The City is still awaiting a revised site plan from Elk Development Llc., a division of Pivot Energy Inc., for the proposed solar project, which would be located south of Southland Acres Subdivision along the Egyptian Trail. Once the city receives it, a special use permit application will be presented to the Council.

During the demolition of the Castle Mall, a time capsule was found within a cornerstone. Hoel is working with the Douglas County Museum on details but it is planned to be opened at the May 8th City Council meeting, the same date as the 165th anniversary of the Tuscola Presbyterian Church founding.

The City Council gave a moment of silence for Marta Slaughter, who died suddenly on Sunday. Marta was the wife of Alderman David Slaughter.