Tuscola boys’ baseball looks for arm help

By Lenny Sementi

A busy schedule this past week and a few injuries had Tuscola baseball coach Caleb Englehardt searching for arm help this past week. The Warriors fell in a 15-12 shootout to Warrensburg-Lathem on Tuesday, then dropped another Central Illinois Conference contest on Thursday, falling to Clinton 13-4 before ending the week with two more defeats in the Tuscola Classic battling lack of available pitchers. Coach Caleb Englehardt’s squad struggled on offense against a solid Eastland squad Friday evening and then simply ran out of pitching in a loss to Rantoul on Saturday.

The offense, however, was not the issue in the week’s opener verse Warrensburg as the Warriors pushed 12 across the dish in the CIC skirmish. Seven players in all hit safely in the game with Austin Cummings and Nate Thomason leading the way. The two juniors both went 3 for 3 on the night, combining for 5 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Tuscola put a big number on the board in the fourth frame erasing a 7-run deficit with a 10-run frame, highlighted by a Thomason homerun.

JJ Reynolds banged out a pair of base knocks, including an RBI double and Isaac Halverson and Caden Russo both had base knocks but it was not enough as the Cardinals pushed 4 across in the top of the fifth to take a 13-12 and added insurance runs in the sixth and seventh frames to steal the victory. Reynolds took the loss facing 18-batters in 3-innings of relief.

Two nights later, crooked numbers on the board in 4-innings for the visiting Maroons handed the Warriors their second setback of the week. Halverson had the pill giving up 4-runs in both the first and third frames taking the loss. Cooper Lyons was strong in 5-innings of work, allowing 5 runs on 6 hits and 2 walks. The Warriors scored 4 runs on 4 hits to make it interesting early. Waugh and Reynolds both doubled and scored in the contest, while Halverson and Russo singled and scored.

Eastland is a perennial fixture in the Tuscola classic, entering this year’s skirmish with an 8-2 record overall. They leaned on strong pitching to collect the win in Friday’s nightcap. The visitors from the north put multiple runs on the board in 3 of the first 4 innings and never looked back. Colton Musgrave, Thomson and Cummings all added doubles to their season stat sheet. Musgrave drove in Cummings and scored on the Thomason 2-bagger. Russo worked 4 innings of solid relief as Tuscola labored through the high-scoring contest attempting to save arms for Saturday’s date with Rantoul.

Englehardt was left with one arm left after an injury following Friday night sidelined his starter. JJ Reynolds took the hill to open the contest allowing 6 runs, 3 earned, on 4 hits and 2 walks lasting 3 and a third. Cummings, in the first outing of his career, blanked the Eagles in the fourth as the Warriors carried a 7-6 advantage into the fifth but was unable to silence Rantoul’s bats late.

Musgrave punctuated a 5-run bottom of the fourth with a 3-run blast to give the Warriors their first lead of the contest. Lyons, Thomason and Halverson all had multi-hit outings combining to score 4 runs. Cummings doubled and drove in a run in the loss.