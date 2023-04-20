Ruth Harris, 91, of Tuscola, passed away at 3:15 p.m., Sunday, April 9, 2023, at the Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola.

Funeral services were held Thursday, April 13, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, with the Rev. Les Evans officiating. Burial followed at the Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation was held prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Ruth was born on February 13, 1932, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., the daughter of Harmon and Ona Ida Steen Kingery. She married Kenneth R. Harris on June 3, 1950, in Tuscola. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2007.

Survivors include her sons, Steve (Debbie) Harris, Greg (Brenda) Harris and Kevin (Leslie) Harris all of Tuscola; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronald (Bev) Kingery and Robert (Nancy) Kingery, both of Belvedere; sister, Jane Lindblom of Camargo; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughters, Linda Harris, Debbie Rich and Vicki Hamilton; infant great-great-grandson; brothers, Kinny and Raymond Kingery; and sister, Runell Harris.

Ruth formerly worked at Magnavox, Kraft Foods, operated a daycare and cleaned and did the ordering at the Tuscola Moose Lodge. She liked roosters, Fenton Art Glass, fishing, gardening, and she was a great cook.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.