My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

As expected, President Donald Trump was indicted by Manhattan DA, Alvin Bragg. Bragg charged Trump with 34 felony charges built from one simple misdemeanor charge of allegedly paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels. (Her real name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford if it matters) Clifford alleges that she met Trump in 2006 at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. One comment led to another and she claims she and Trump later that same evening engaged in a sexual encounter. Trump denies the allegation which means we will never know for sure what happened. In the big scheme of things, who cares? I certainly don’t need the details of anyone’s sexual history, especially one sixteen years ago. Furthermore, what the man does in his personal life is of no concern to me as an American citizen who is more concerned about voting someone into office that can not only make the majority of Americans lives better but also my own family’s lives. Was there a time in my life when a presidential candidate’s morality was a concern to me as a voter? It most certainly was. Times have changed. The world has changed.

The world is at war again. America’s economic fate is in jeopardy. China and Russia have recently teamed up and pledged to replace the American dollar as the world standard with China’s own yuan. Russia has already stepped up and is recognizing the yuan as the most traded currency in their country. North Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and India may soon follow suit. Where is the Biden administration and what plan might they have to deter such a move? To date I haven’t read or heard of another single country pledging to back the American dollar as their choice as the global standard of currency. Maybe they believe that such a bold move by the Chinese isn’t even possible? I’m afraid, as with so many other blunders by the Biden administration, there isn’t a plan to stop or deter China from moving forward with their plan to become the world’s most powerful economic force. Only when it’s too late will Biden’s circus monkeys gather together in some dark corner in The White House and discuss what to do. The first thing they will do is come up with some fairy tale placing the blame on the Trump administration. I.e., China spy balloon, our crashing economy, Afghanistan evacuation debacle, gas prices, Iran’s nuclear weapon advancements, etc.

Back to the Trump indictments. D.A. Bragg, according to some of the greatest constitutional minds in the country, has taken a misdemeanor event that long ago expired under the statute of limitations and frankensteined the one event into 32 separate felony charges. So why would Bragg do such a thing? He’s a New York native who has aspirations to be the governor one day. Charging Donald Trump as promised in his campaign to win the District Attorney’s election last year in the Manhattan district is his best way to rally the Democrats in New York. Win or lose the Trump case, New York Democrats won’t care. As long as Bragg causes Trump grief is all they care about. These charges give them a glimpse of hope that one day Donald Trump will be cuffed and taken to jail. The hate they have for Trump and how Trump had completely set Washington DC on it’s head in 2016 is the only thing important to them now. You see, unlike you and me these people have no financial worries now and never will. They have no fear of ever being arrested for anything they do. Sure, Trump managed to call many of these people out and some were caught red handed wrongdoing but even so, none have spent a day in jail Oh no, only Republicans have been charged and spent any time in jail. Most were released after the evidence later proved their innocence but not before 3:00 a.m. FBI raids on their homes.

So why Trump and why now? Please don’t assume it’s because the Democrats in DC want to keep him out of the 2024 presidential race. No, I think there may be another angle to this. I think the Democrats want Trump to be the candidate that runs against Joe Biden in 2024. They figure if Biden did it once he can beat Trump again. Of course ol’ Joe won’t even know he’s running for anything but for the next ice cream cone. Who Democrats fear most is Ron Desantis. They know, as do I, there isn’t a Democrat today that could beat Desantis if the election was next week. The Republican nominee will be Trump or Desantis. Democrats have decided Trump is their best bet to beat in 2024. The plan is to rally the Republican base around Trump in the primary, and knock him out of the race with as many criminal indictments as they can after the primary. If I was in their camp, I’d be planning the same.

We are a year and a half out right now so there are many news cycles between now and then so anything could happen. The left wing press will continue to beat up on Trump for now. If it wasn’t for Trump news they wouldn’t have any news at all. All of their ratings continue to plummet into the toilet without Trump news. There are two things America needs desperately from their next President. One; we need a President that has a proven good business sense to turn the economic state of America back on it’s head. Two; we need a President that wants to keep us out of wars around the world and at the same time build our military back to a military that the world fears. Sure, America is suffering in so many more areas right now but, how can the lesser problems ever be fixed if we don’t at least stabilize the biggest problems. Pay attention Americans. China is preparing a big move on the world stage and America needs to be getting ready to counter that big move. Unfortunately, with a President that’s more concerned about ice cream cone flavors, successfully climbing the stairs on Air Force One, and shaking hands with invisible people on stage, I fear for us all, especially our children.

(The views and opinions expressed in the submitted columns are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Journal.)