Marjorie Janet Gagnier passed away peacefully on April 13, 2023, at the age of 82. Her children Stephanie and Steven were by her side as her beautiful soul left this world. Her unmatched beauty, grace, and inner spirit leave a legacy that will never be forgotten.

Marjorie Janet Cook was born on November 5, 1940, to Kathryn and Raymond Cook, and grew up in Arcola. Janet, or “Cookie” as she was known to her friends, attended Arcola High School, where she enjoyed being a part of a well-known singing group called the Teen Queens. She traveled extensively throughout the region, performing at local dances and events.

Janet graduated in 1958, and briefly attended Southern Illinois University. After a short time, she decided to join the workforce at Collegiate Cap and Gown in Champaign-Urbana. It was here she met George Edward Oakes, Jr. and they married on March 18, 1960. Soon after, George was drafted and deployed to Korea.

In 1963, Janet’s adventurous spirit made the decision to pack up their belongings and drive across the country to start a new life on the West Coast. They settled in the beautiful city of San Francisco, where Janet embarked on an exciting time in her life, working downtown, making new friends and enjoying the City by the Bay.

Janet and Ed welcomed their first child, Stephanie, in 1967 and their second, Steven, in 1971. In 1973, they decided to make the move out of the city to “the suburbs,” settling in the Glenview District of Oakland, where she embraced her role as a stay-at-home mom. She loved taking care of not only her children, but everyone’s in the neighborhood. An avid baker, hers was the home you could always find fresh baked cookies, and she truly loved being the house everyone came to.

After divorcing in 1986, Janet enjoyed a new stage in her life with an exciting and successful career at Adecco Staffing in Berkeley, where she worked for many years. She traveled extensively both for work and pleasure, and created a large friend group who to this day talk about all their epic adventures. Love would come her way again when she met Dr. Arthur Gagnier, and they married on September 22, 2000. Now remarried, Janet lovingly inherited six adult “bonus children” and 18 grandchildren, who were all frequent visitors. Janet and Art enjoyed ballroom dancing, traveling, cooking and watching Sunday football. The years following gave Janet 3 more cherished grandchildren — Samuel, Ava and Grayson. She adored her role of Grammy, showering them with love and affection every chance she got.

After the passing of her husband Arthur in 2020, Janet relocated to Sacramento, where her son Steven, daughter-in-law Tami (her “bonus daughter”) and grandson Samuel now lived. The next few years she spent getting to know the Sacramento area and traveling to New Jersey, ensuring she spent as much quality time with family as possible.

Janet is survived by her children, Stephanie and Steven, their spouses Scott and Tami; three grandchildren, Samuel, Ava and Grayson; her ”bonus” children and grandchildren; her brother, Raymond Cook; and countless family and friends. Thank you Janet for all you gave of yourself every day to everyone in your life. You were fiercely loved and will be missed by so many.