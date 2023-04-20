Dean Eugene Edwards, 84, of Arcola, passed away at 8:36 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his son’s residence in Cerro Gordo.

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 15, at the Edwards Funeral Home. Alfred Edwards Jr. officiated. Burial was in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation was held prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Dean was born June 24, 1938, in Coles County. He was the son of Alfred “Buck” and Flossie Belle (Ramsey) Edwards. He married Margaret “Marge” Hock on October 18, 1974, in Charleston. She passed away January 5, 2014.

He is survived by two sons, Jimmy Dean Edwards of Tuscola, and Alfred Lawrence “Bud” Edwards and his wife Donna of Cerro Gordo; one daughter, Edie Weber of Cincinnati, Ohio; three step-children, Doug Hock and his wife Vicki, Rick Hock and his wife Dianne, and Rose Hock and (Darrell Powell) all of Arcola; 24 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Glenn Edwards and his wife Rosalie of Arcola; and one sister, Shirley Study and her husband Jim of Winchester, Ind.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Marge; two children, Johnny Dale Edwards and Patricia Lynn Edwards; one sister, Clenna Stillwell; and six brothers, Harley, Merrill, Aven, Leonard, Robert, and Wayne Edwards.

Dean worked at Caterpillar in Decatur as an electrician for 30 years, retiring July 1, 1999. Following his retirement, he spent some time doing electrical contracting.

He enjoyed going to Jacksonville with his son where he would hunt deer, spend time fishing as well as hunting mushrooms.

Dean was a member of the North American Hunting Club and past member of the Mattoon Masonic Lodge and the Arcola Masonic Lodge.