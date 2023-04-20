Barbara Schrock

Barbara Rae Schrock, 85, of Paxton, formerly of Champaign, died at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Accolade Paxton Senior Living Facility.

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 15, at the Stratford Park Bible Chapel, Champaign. Visitation was held prior to the service. A graveside service was held Saturday, April 15, in the Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign. Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola, assisted the family with arrangements.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Grindley of Mahomet; son, Jim (Marge) Schrock of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandchildren, Ken (Melissa) Schrock of St. Joseph, Beth (Chris) Rinon of McKinney, Texas, Sarah Grindley (Lee Jones) of Mansfield, Rachel (Adam) Ennis of Bement, Kate, Anne, and Grace Schrock of Colorado Springs, Colo.; great grandchildren, Gabriel, Courtney, and Nathan Rinon, Samantha and Savannah Jones, Colt and Wyatt Ennis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Ken; three brothers, Cecil, Jim, and David Carwile; and sister, Mary Baldwin.

Barbara was born December 31, 1937, in Axtel, Ky., the daughter of George and Stella Chancellor Carwile. She married Ervin Schrock in Sullivan on August 3, 1953; he preceded her in death on August 31, 2013.

She was a member of the Stratford Park Bible Chapel. She was secretary for the Admissions Office for Fine & Applied Arts at the University of Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to the Stratford Park Bible Chapel or Transitions Hospice.

