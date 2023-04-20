Back in the Day- 4/12/23

10 years ago

April 17, 2013

State and local officials have been working feverishly on legislation that would give the Tuscola site a high-impact business zoning, kicking in a number of tax credits favorable to the Cronus company, and on Wednesday, April 10, and Thursday, April 11, there was some promising momentum that was realized in Springfield.

Tuscola resident Yale Westjohn had just finished the 2013 Boston Marathon on Monday afternoon, April 15, completing the iconic 26.2-mile race in 3.15:12, beating his Illinois Marathon time.

Shortly after that, reports began circulating in the media that two explosions had occurred just before 3 p.m. EST in the vicinity of the marathon’s finish line. Westjohn was unhurt by explosions.

For an April 9, 2013, consolidated election ballot that included, among other things, a countywide sales tax proposition and referendum for the annexation of Atwood-Hammond to Arthur-Lovington School district, there was 35.62 percent Douglas County voter turnout.

Coach Ryan Hornaday’s Warriors are battling both inclement weather and the nagging injury bug as they prepare for the 2013 Tuscola Open on April 19. Each year Hornaday circles the Tuscola Open on the calendar, as his program has always placed major emphasis on winning that meet.

20 years ago

April 15, 2003

Tom Stephenson presided over his last meting as Tuscola School Board president April 7, passing the gavel to Steve Wetzel for the coming year.

A resurrection of the storied Kandy Kitchen was one step closer to fruition following approval of a TIF request. The city agreed to purchase the building upfront from Jerry Reynolds, and the Flesors would used their own funding to renovate the structure.

The wellness triangle theory was at the heart of a new wellness program Tuscola chiropractor Dr. Bill Hemmer was set to launch. Real Life Wellness would address the structural, chemical, psychological, and spiritual aspects of a person’s well-being.

TCHS senior prom king and queen candidates included Brittany Alexander, Megan Quick, Blair Wilson, Erica Wakefield, Monica Woodworth, Sean Lamkin, Ryan Bonner, Steve Fox, Austin Hogue, and Danny MacGibbon.

Nick Kidwell went the distance in a seven-inning affair at Bethany, collecting the win for Tuscola by giving up just three runs on five hits and two walks while fanning 12 to keep the Warriors tied atop the LOVC with Arthur-Lovington and Villa Grove.

Freshmen Johanna Wienke and Molly Lehmann were the only individual winners in a four-team track meet at St. Joe. Wienke took first in shot (36-2) and discus (126 1/2) while Lehmann claimed the 200 in 28.79.

30 years ago

April 13, 1993

Tuscola City Council rejected signing a proposal to pay over $92,000 to four engineering firms for preliminary drainage and road design plans for the outlet factory mall. Councilmen made it clear they wanted itemized legal contracts, not vague proposals.

Larry Stenger, vice president of First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust of Tuscola, was promoted to president of the Sullivan FMIB facility.

Kim Harris, daughter of Steve and Debbie Harris, was selected to attend Illini Girls State on the campus of EIU in June. Chosen as alternate was Nichole Utterback, daughter of Bob and Barb Utterback.

Senior shortstop Toby Ring and junior pitcher Caleb Englehardt were major contributors in the Warriors’ 4-2 victory over host Niantic-Harristown, which improved Tuscola’s record to 2-1.

40 years ago

April 19, 1983

Newly inducted TCHS National Honor Society members included seniors Duff Hoel, John Kleiss, Colleen Hartman, Melanie Myers, Dana Stenger, Kim Griffith, and Karen Melanson; and juniors Allen Weaver, Jim Clark, Robert Davis, David Kimball, Glenn Hoetker, Toni Travis, Jada Johnson, Mary Statzer, Paula Hancock, and Teresa Brown.

Douglas County farmers were concerned with the spread of pseudorabies among local livestock. There were four suspected swine cases locally.

The granddaughter of Tuscola resident Marge Thompson, Vanessa Romine, recently won the title of Miss Illinois. Romine was also named Miss Photogenic.

Tuscola businessman Ed Norfleet was among three sports officials inducted into the Officials Association Hall of Fame on April 15.

50 years ago

April 12, 1973

Susie Baird, the 17-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Baird, was crowned Miss Tuscola before a packed audience at the Tuscola Community Building. Cindy Morrow was first runner-up, and Sylvia Welborn was second runner-up.

Brenda Breen, the 20-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Breen of Tuscola, was crowned Miss Champaign AMVET Saturday night, and would be competing in the Miss Illinois AMVET contest to be held in Champaign later in the year.

Tuscola’s newest business—Marilyn’s Coiffures—opened for business atop the FNB building. Owner/operator was Marilyn Marshall decorated the two-room suite with blue shag carpeting and sculptured avocado, green, and blue carpeting.

Both the Tuscola varsity and frosh-sophs won in a dual meet with St. Joe-Ogden Tuesday in the first home appearance this track-and-field season. Varsity won 12 of 17 events, and the younger squad claimed 12 of 14 events.